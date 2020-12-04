Ellen White hails new Man City signing Chloe Kelly's start to life at the club

Ellen White feels she is benefitting from playing alongside "unbelievable" Chloe Kelly at Manchester City, with their relationship on and off the pitch blossoming.

City signed two World Cup winners and two Champions League winners this summer in an attempt to go one better than their three successive second-placed finishes in the Women's Super League.

Arguably, though, it has been 22-year-old winger Kelly, picked up from Everton, that has made the biggest impact at the beginning of the Gareth Taylor era.

Kelly leads the City scoring charts with four strikes so far this season and England international White is liking what she is seeing.

Image: Ellen White has three league goals so far this season

"Chloe is an unbelievable player. It has been great for me to get to know her off the pitch as well as on it, she is a great person," White told Sky Sports.

"The attributes that she can bring to this team are unbelievable. The way she can get past people, her ability to cross the ball, her ability to score goals. She is a great addition for us."

Speaking ahead of a hectic upcoming schedule of five games in 14 days before the Christmas break, White, who has three goals herself this season, feels that she can only benefit from playing alongside such a talented winger.

"For me, as a striker, as soon as she gets the ball at her feet I want her to cross the ball to me," she added. "It is really exciting, we do the same in training and developing that relationship and I am really enjoying it so far.

"Hopefully there is so much more to come from her as she is still so young."