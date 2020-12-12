Jen Beattie: Scotland and Arsenal defender opens up on breast cancer diagnosis

Jen Beattie says she asked the question, 'Am I going to die?' after receiving breast cancer diagnosis in October; 29-year-old defender has continued to play for club and country and wants to raise awareness for those with the disease at a young age

Jen Beattie has made four appearances for Arsenal in the Women's Super League this season

Scotland and Arsenal defender Jen Beattie has been receiving treatment for breast cancer, while continuing to play for club and country.

The 29-year-old, who was diagnosed in October, has since featured for Scotland in Women's Euro 2022 qualifiers in November and December along with competing in the Women's Super League.

Beattie said the moment she was told the news at an appointment remains a "massive blur" but has spoken out in a bid to help raise awareness for those with the disease at a young age.

"You automatically think the worst," Beattie told BBC Sport. "I asked the question, 'Am I going to die?' that's what I asked them."

Following surgery, Beattie was told the cancer had not spread and that she would not require chemotherapy, which she described as "the turning point".

Image: Jen Beattie was unable to be with her family in Scotland throughout the process because of coronavirus restrictions

Beattie, who scored in a 5-0 WSL victory over Brighton just three days after her diagnosis, added: "It was complete panic and disbelief and I was scared. That was the overriding factor throughout the whole process."

She admitted being unable to call upon the support of her family in the immediate aftermath of her diagnosis due to coronavirus protocols was particularly tough.

The centre-back praised the support her Arsenal team-mates and backroom staff have given her.

"The girls here were just unbelievable," said Beattie, who is the daughter of former Scotland and British Lions rugby union player, John Beattie, and sister of former Scottish rugby union international Johnnie Beattie.

"I feel like it's moments like these or times like these where you realise why you play sport. It really is like being part of a family away from family.

"I don't know what I would have done without them. That's the staff and the players. They've all been unbelievable. The support I've had down here has got me through it, for sure."