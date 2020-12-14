Women's Super League confirms support for additional concussion subs

The Women's Super League has confirmed it would support the trial of additional concussion substitutions, if approved at an International Football Association Board (IFAB) meeting on Wednesday.

A meeting between the board of the WSL and Women's Championship on Monday saw the two leagues agree to back the trial if given the green light by IFAB.

"We can confirm that both leagues would support the trials of an additional permanent substitution for concussions, if approved at the forthcoming IFAB Annual Business Meeting on 16 December 2020," a statement read.

"Player welfare is of paramount importance and we would work closely with the clubs and their medical teams to introduce the trials at the earliest and most appropriate opportunity."

Last month, the Football Association said it was keen to support the game's law-makers in conducting trials, "with a view to implementing the trials at the earliest possible stages of the 2020/21 Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women's FA Cup".

A statement from IFAB at the time said its football and technical advisory panels supported the idea of trialling additional permanent substitutes when a player was suspected to have suffered a concussion "as soon as possible".

And the FA quickly said it would look to be involved in the trials if approved at IFAB's annual business meeting.

Renewed calls for concussion substitutes came when Arsenal defender David Luiz played on despite a clash of heads with Wolves' Raul Jimenez, who suffered a fractured skull, in a Premier League game on November 29.