Man Utd lose to Chelsea, Man City put seven past Aston Villa - Women's Super League round-up

Chelsea moved top of the Women's Super League with a 2-1 win against Manchester United, who drop to second.

United had led the way at the start of play but suffered a first defeat of the campaign as goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby earned the Blues victory.

Harder put Chelsea in front on the half-hour mark from close range before United equalised in the 61st minute when Lauren James played a one-two with Ella Ann Toone and then curled a delightful effort into the net from the edge of the

box.

Kirby hit the winner four minutes later, getting on the end of a long, looping clearance from goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to calmly slot home.

Image: Manchester City's Jill Scott celebrates scoring her side's second goal against Aston Villa

Lauren Hemp scored twice and set up another two as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 7-0.

Further goals from Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Ellen White, Chloe Kelly and an own goal from Natalie Haigh added to Hemp's first-half double.

The hosts started brightly, opening the scoring within two minutes when Kelly slid the ball across to Hemp for the first goal.

Lucy Bronze then created two goals in quick succession, firstly picking out Scott for a header in the box and then putting Stanway in on goal to finish well.

City scored three goals in seven minutes to end the first half through Hemp, Haigh's own goal and White, with Kelly deservedly getting on the scoresheet late in the second half.

The win sees the hosts keep the pressure on the other title contenders, while Aston Villa find themselves just four points off the bottom of the table.

Image: Izzy Christiansen helped Everton to a big win on Sunday

Izzy Christiansen bagged a brace as Everton recorded their first Women's Super League win in six games with a 4-0 victory over bottom club Bristol City.

The Blues made the perfect start to their first game of 2021 and Nicoline Sorensen's low cross was turned into the net by Christiansen just four minutes into the game.

The visitors, yet to taste victory this season, held firm until the 38th minute when Benedicte Haaland fumbled a cross from the left and Simone Magill was left with a simple tap-in to double the advantage.

Christiansen effectively put the game to bed in the 57th minute when she got on the end of a cross from Lucy Graham and a Megan Finnigan header wrapped it up for the Toffees six minutes later.

Third-placed Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Reading.

The Royals went ahead within five minutes when former Gunner Emma Mitchell whipped a free-kick into the box and Lauren Bruton turned home.

The Gunners clawed themselves back into the game against the run of play on 39 minutes, however. Jill Roord's header was well saved by Grace Maloney, but she could only parry the ball into Vivianne Miedema's path and the WSL leading

scorer tapped home from two yards.

Lucy Quinn's first-half goal earned Tottenham a 1-0 victory as Olli Harder made a losing start to life as West Ham boss.

Brighton's winless run was extended to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Birmingham.