Arjan Veurink to become Sarina Wiegman's England Women assistant

Arjan Veurink currently holds the same role with the Netherlands and the Dutch FA has now approved Wiegman's request for her assistant to move with her; Wiegman and Veurink have worked together since 2017; Veurink, 34, was previously head coach of FC Twente Women

By PA Media

Tuesday 26 January 2021 15:28, UK

Sarina Wiegman and Arjan Veurink
Image: Sarina Wiegman and Arjan Veurink will continue working together for England Women

Arjan Veurink will join England Women as assistant coach to Sarina Wiegman this summer.

Veurink currently holds the same role with the Netherlands and the Dutch FA has now approved Wiegman's request for her assistant to follow her to the England national team.

Wiegman and Veurink have worked together since 2017, leading the Netherlands to the European Championship title that year and the final of the World Cup two years later.

Veurink, 34, was previously head coach of FC Twente Women.

It was announced last week that former Norway international Hege Riise will lead England on a temporary basis following Phil Neville's departure, with Wiegman and Veurink due to take up their positions after the Tokyo Olympics.

Riise had already been appointed as assistant to the Lionesses' coaching staff on a short-term contract at the end of December, but will now step up to lead the squad during their February training camp.

Current Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman will take charge of the Lionesses in September
Image: Current Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman will take charge of the Lionesses in September

She will be assisted by ex-Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson and Kay Cossington, having previously worked as assistant manager of the successful USA women's national team.

Riise will take charge of the Lionesses until Wiegman comes in to take the job on a full-time basis in September.

"I'm excited about the opportunity I've been given to work with England Women," Riise said. "This is a proud and ambitious team that I look forward to working with, and I am confident of making a positive impact when I meet up with the squad in February."

She added to Norway's TV2: "I've known about it for a while, but it's nice to get it out. I'm very happy. I have experience as a player and coach, and I felt it was time to step out and try when the opportunity lay there. It is an attractive job, which I am of course looking forward to a lot.

