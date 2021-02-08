Celtic's Natalie Ross named in Scotland Women's squad for Euro 2022 qualifiers against Cyprus and Portugal

Celtic's Natalie Ross has been named in Scotland Women's squad for their upcoming Euro 2022 qualifiers against Cyprus and Portugal, with the midfielder looking for her first cap since 2009.

Celtic pair Lisa Robertson and Ross have been selected by Scotland coach Stuart McLaren for this month's matches, with Robertson aiming for her first cap and Ross looking to add to her 11 caps, the last of which she attained in 2009.

Kim Little, Chloe Arthur, Hannah Godfrey, Christie Murray and Kirsty Smith have all been ruled out through injury meanwhile Fiona Brown, Shannon Lynn and Lana Clelland miss out due to the risk of travelling from overseas.

Here is your #SWNT squad to face Cyprus and Portugal this month in our final UEFA EURO 2022 Qualifiers.



🇨🇾 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Friday 19 February 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 v 🇵🇹 Tuesday 23 February 2021 pic.twitter.com/UMKFTxt8kJ — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) February 8, 2021

Claire Emslie has returned to the fray after recovering from a spell on the sidelines which ruled her out of last year's matches against Portugal and Finland.

McLaren will be joined by assistant coaches Stuart Glennie, who is a Scottish FA Performance School Coach at Hazlehead Academy, as well as former Scotland international Leanne Ross who retired from international football in 2017 having played 133 times for her national team.

She has since gone on to attain her UEFA B Licence. They will be joined by Scottish FA Head of Goalkeeping Fraser Stewart who has worked with the squad over the last three years.

Scotland Women's squad to face Cyrpus and Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Megan Cunningham (Rangers), Jenna Fife (Rangers).

Defenders: Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Nicola Docherty (Rangers)

Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Emma Mitchell (Reading), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers).



Midfielders: Lucy Graham (Everton), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Lisa Robertson (Celtic), Natalie Ross (Celtic), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).



Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Zoe Ness (Rangers), Jane Ross (Manchester United), Martha Thomas (West Ham United).