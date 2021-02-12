Sophie Ingle signs news Chelsea deal, with Wales captain extending stay until June 2023

Wales captain Sophie Ingle has signed a new deal with Chelsea until 2023.

Ingle has won the Women's Super League, the Continental League Cup and the Women's Community Shield for Chelsea having re-joined the club ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, after previously playing for the Chelsea in 2012 and 2013.

The 29-year-old recently reached 100 appearances for the Blues and Ingle says she is delighted to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

"It was nice that the club wanted to keep me on for another two years," she said. 'I'm really excited and looking forward to the next two years."

Chelsea recently broke the WSL record for the longest unbeaten run and Ingle has played an important part in reaching the incredible milestone.

During her first spell with Chelsea, Ingle was part of the Blues side that suffered defeat in the Women's FA Cup final in 2012 but since her return to the club, the Welsh captain has enjoyed plenty of trophy success.

"When I was first here many years ago, we were semi-professional,' Ingle said. "I used to drive here two, three times a week to train here in the evenings and then come up on the weekend to play.

"We didn't have the facilities we have now. Since Emma (Hayes) has come in she has been pushing year after year to progress this football club and this women's team.

"She's done that with the signings she's made, and she's been pushing for things off the pitch as well as on the pitch.

"Credit to all the girls too, it helps when we win trophies and the club will give back and that's been really important."