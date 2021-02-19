Beth Mead and Millie Turner called up by England Women, as Fran Kirby and Millie Bright drop out due to injury

Beth Mead and Millie Turner have been called up to the England Women squad in place of injured Chelsea duo Fran Kirby and Millie Bright.

The Lionesses are scheduled to face Northern Ireland on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Bright withdrew from the camp to return to Chelsea for treatment, while Kirby did not report to St George's Park after picking up an injury in last weekend's WSL victory against Bristol City.

Kirby and Bright "will be fully involved in all team meetings conducted virtually for the duration of the camp", the FA said in a statement.

Manchester United defender Turner, receiving her fourth call up to the national team, and Arsenal striker Mead now have a chance to impress head coach Hege Riise ahead of this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.

"We always knew this would be a complex camp," said Riise.

"But we are delighted to have a fixture against Northern Ireland to prepare ourselves for this week and I have been very impressed by the spirit and determination I have witnessed from our players in camp so far.

Image: Manchester United defender Millie Turner has been called up the England squad for a fourth time

"Millie Turner and Beth Mead now have an excellent opportunity to impress me and my coaching team on this camp, and we look forward to welcoming them here.

"Being resilient, adaptable and versatile is what we are all about and it is a privilege to be working with such a talented and ambitious group of players."