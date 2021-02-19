Scotland thrash Cyprus 10-0 in Women's Euro 2022 Qualifier

Scotland Women hit double figures with an incredible 10-0 rout of Cyprus in their Euro 2022 qualifier.
Erin Cuthbert, Martha Thomas and Jane Ross grabbed doubles, with Caroline Weir, Kirsty Hanson, Lizzie Arnot and Claire Emslie also on target in Larnaca.
Stuart McLaren took charge as interim head coach for the first time following Shelley Kerr's December departure after defeats to Portugal and Finland had ended Scotland's qualifying hopes.
Cuthbert sidefooted Scotland ahead after 10 minutes before Cyprus, bottom of the group and yet to score in qualifying, struck the post through Antri Violari.
FULL TIME | Cyprus 0-10 Scotland.
Five goals in each half secure a sensational victory for @mclarenstu's side in Larnaca.#SWNT pic.twitter.com/jpe1SDSEVX
But it was one-way traffic after that scare as Thomas, Weir, Hanson and Cuthbert put Scotland 5-0 ahead at the break.
There was no let-up in the second half as Arnot made it six and substitute Emslie got in on the scoring act.
Substitute Ross then converted from the penalty spot and wrapped up the rout after Thomas had claimed her second.
The Scots finish their qualifying campaign against Portugal in Larnaca on Tuesday.