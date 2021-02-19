Scotland thrash Cyprus 10-0 in Women's Euro 2022 Qualifier

Erin Cuthbert, Martha Thomas and Jane Ross all score twice as Scotland Women interim head coach Stuart McLaren masterminds 10-0 victory over Cyprus in Euro 2022 Qualifier; Scotland are unable to qualify for tournament

Friday 19 February 2021 19:05, UK

1:12
Highlights from Scotland Women's 10-0 win over Cyprus in Euro 2022 qualifying

Scotland Women hit double figures with an incredible 10-0 rout of Cyprus in their Euro 2022 qualifier.

Erin Cuthbert, Martha Thomas and Jane Ross grabbed doubles, with Caroline Weir, Kirsty Hanson, Lizzie Arnot and Claire Emslie also on target in Larnaca.

Stuart McLaren took charge as interim head coach for the first time following Shelley Kerr's December departure after defeats to Portugal and Finland had ended Scotland's qualifying hopes.

Cuthbert sidefooted Scotland ahead after 10 minutes before Cyprus, bottom of the group and yet to score in qualifying, struck the post through Antri Violari.

But it was one-way traffic after that scare as Thomas, Weir, Hanson and Cuthbert put Scotland 5-0 ahead at the break.

Trending

There was no let-up in the second half as Arnot made it six and substitute Emslie got in on the scoring act.

Substitute Ross then converted from the penalty spot and wrapped up the rout after Thomas had claimed her second.

Also See:

The Scots finish their qualifying campaign against Portugal in Larnaca on Tuesday.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Sky Ocean Rescue

Get Sky Sports