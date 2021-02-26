Aston Villa's Anita Asante and England's Ellen White on the Women's Football Show

Aston Villa defender Anita Asante joins Jess Creighton and Sue Smith on this week's Women's Football Show.

Asante, who won 71 caps for England, discusses the 6-0 win over Northern Ireland and looks ahead to the upcoming international fixtures.

There is reaction from both camps, including England's hat-trick hero Ellen White and Jill Scott, who finally won her 150th cap.

"I was literally just running around with a smile on my face," said White. "It's been a long time coming.

"To play for England, to get my first hat-trick, Jill to get 150 caps, four debuts - pretty decent for an England game!

"And we obviously got the win and a clean sheet. So I'm really happy.

"We haven't played for so long so there was so much expectation and excitement."

Image: Anita Asante will discuss England and Aston Villa's debut season in the Women's Super League

Asante also talks about the lack of Black, Asian and minority ethnic players in both the England squad and Women's Super League, and offers a strong opinion on how more young black girls could be welcomed into the game.

Aston Villa are on course to survive their first season in the WSL and beat Tottenham 1-0 in their last outing to claim their third league win of the campaign.

Asante talks about her role with Villa and how the club plans to move forward and grow, in spite of some tough games ahead in the coming weeks. They face Arsenal at home on Sunday.

Watch the Women's Football Show this Friday from 6pm on Sky Sports Football.