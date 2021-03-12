Scottish Women's Premier League 1 restart plans: Full fixtures as Rangers aim to beat Glasgow City to title

Scottish Women's Football has announced the fixtures for the restart of the 2020-21 Scottish Women's Premier League 1 season.

There are 14 rounds of fixtures left to play after a fourth-month absence due to Covid-19, with the league resuming on April 4 and set to conclude on June 6.

A Covid contingency plan has seen clubs agree that the season could be curtailed after one further round of games if necessary, which would be after Round 14 for the eight-club division.

Rangers currently lead the way in SWPL 1, and the club will be out to complete a men and women's league double after the former wrapped up the Premiership title on Sunday.

#SBSSWPL | After yesterday's announcement, here's your reminder of how the @_ScottishBS SWPL 1 table currently stands ⬇👀



Which two teams do you think are going to be playing in the 2021/22 @UWCL? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kM8AxMC8Za — Scottish Building Society SWPL (@SWPL) March 11, 2021

Glasgow City have won the past 13 titles and are hot on the heels of Rangers, with both clubs level on 18 points and two ahead of Celtic in third.

In pursuit of a first title since their formation in 2008, Rangers - who beat Glasgow City 5-0 in the last game before the league's suspension - will restart the season away to bottom-club Heart of Midlothian.

Glasgow City travel to K-Park to take on Celtic in the first game back, and the current champions are set for two more meetings with leaders Rangers - on May 9 and the final day of the season, June 6.

Scottish Women's Football (SWF) chair, Vivienne MacLaren, said: "After a long suspension to women's football, it's a positive step forward that SWPL 1 now returns.

"I want to thank all of our SWPL clubs for their support and to the various bodies we've worked with to get us to this point. We will continue working for a safe resumption of all girls and women's football as soon as possible."

"Every season we see growing excitement for the SWPL and despite the break, I have no doubt there will be more interest than ever for today's fixture announcement. This has been the most competitive top flight league in the games' history.

"Every round of fixtures has massive implications for who will be crowned champion and for the two places in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League. SWF wishes every club the best and encourages fans to show their support where and how they can."

SWPL 1 amended fixtures

Round 8 - April 4

Celtic vs Glasgow City

Heart of Midlothian FC vs Rangers FC

Motherwell FC vs Forfar Farmington FC

Spartans FC vs Hibernian F.C

Round 9 - April 11 (Clubs with players on international duty will play May 2)

Celtic FC vs Heart of Midlothian FC

Forfar Farmington FC vs Glasgow City F.C

Hibernian F.C vs Motherwell FC

Rangers FC vs Spartans FC

Round 10 - April 18

Glasgow City F.C. vs Motherwell FC

Heart of Midlothian FC vs Forfar Farmington FC

Rangers FC vs Hibernian F.C

Spartans FC vs Celtic FC

Round 11 - April 21

Celtic FC vs Rangers FC

Forfar Farmington FC vs Spartans FC

Hibernian F.C vs Glasgow City F.C

Motherwell FC vs Heart of Midlothian FC

Round 12 - April 25

Celtic FC vs Hibernian F.C

Heart of Midlothian FC vs Glasgow City F.C

Rangers FC vs Forfar Farmington FC

Spartans FC vs Motherwell FC

Round 13 - April 28

Forfar Farmington FC vs Celtic FC

Glasgow City F.C vs Spartans

Hibernian F.C vs Heart of Midlothian FC

Motherwell FC vs Rangers FC

Round 14 - May 9

Celtic FC vs Motherwell FC

Forfar Farmington FC vs Hibernian F.C

Rangers FC vs Glasgow City F.C

Spartans FC vs Heart of Midlothian FC

If further rounds possible

Round 15 - May 12

Celtic vs Glasgow City F.C

Forfar Farmington FC vs Motherwell FC Ladies

Hibernian F.C vs Spartans FC

Rangers FC vs Heart of Midlothian FC

Round 16 - May 16

Glasgow City F.C. vs Forfar Farmington FC

Heart of Midlothian FC vs Celtic FC

Motherwell FC vs Hibernian FC

Spartans FC vs Rangers FC

Round 17 - May 19

Celtic FC vs Spartans FC

Forfar Farmington FC vs Heart of Midlothian FC

Hibernian F.C vs Rangers FC

Motherwell FC Ladies vs Glasgow City FC

Round 18 - May 23

Glasgow City F.C. vs Hibernian F.C

Heart of Midlothian FC vs Motherwell FC

Rangers FC vs Celtic FC

Spartans FC vs Forfar Farmington FC

Round 19 - May 26

Forfar Farmington FC vs Rangers FC

Glasgow City F.C. vs Heart of Midlothian FC

Hibernian F.C vs Celtic FC

Motherwell FC vs Spartans FC

Round 20 - May 30

Celtic FC vs Forfar Farmington FC

Heart of Midlothian FC vs Hibernian F

Rangers FC vs Motherwell FC

Spartans FC vs Glasgow City F.C

Round 21 - June 6

Glasgow City F.C. vs Rangers FC

Heart of Midlothian FC vs Spartans FC

Hibernian F.C vs Forfar Farmington FC

Motherwell FC vs Celtic FC