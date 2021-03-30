England Women: Hege Riise says France and Canada friendlies are chance for stars to earn Olympics place

England interim head coach Hege Riise says next month's friendlies against France and Canada offer a chance for players to earn their spot in this summer's Team GB Olympics squad.
Riise has named a 24-player squad for April's double-header, with recalls for experienced trio Beth Mead, Karen Bardsley and Carly Telford.
Regular England captain Steph Houghton misses out through injury, while there are first senior call-ups for Niamh Charles and Millie Turner.
- Mead returns to England Women squad for April friendlies
- Coronavirus forces Lyon vs PSG CL second-leg postponement
Riise, who was confirmed as the head coach of Team GB's women's football team for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, says there is no hiding the need to "deliver under pressure".
"What we are aiming for is to have a good performance and win both games," Riise said. "Meeting France is probably the best we can do at the moment and after we can go back and see what we need to go further with.
Trending
- Who will succeed Aguero at City?
- Brundle: Hamilton vs Max delivers F1 classic & controversy
- Live PL on Sky: Leeds vs Man Utd, Liverpool in April
- Five Rangers players given six-match ban for Covid rule breach
- 'A cycle comes to an end' - Aguero speaks out on City exit
- 'AJ vs Fury winner is rightfully mine!'
- Salah: Maybe I will play in La Liga one day
- Driver Ratings: Hamilton vs Max ignites, Vettel struggles
- Welch makes history as first female ref appointed to EFL game
- Poland expect England game to go ahead despite more Covid cases
"Delivering under pressure will be key because many players know they're playing for an Olympics spot as well. We can't hide that, that's the reality.
"The pressure will always be there when you're coming closer to a major squad.
"There will be ongoing discussions to pick the players for GB at the Olympics. Seeing them in this camp helps me make decisions but it's still going to be hard to have the final squad of 18, plus the four coming as well.
"We follow every player that we can in the home nations. I think we have a good view of all of them."
Explaining the decision to recall goalkeeping duo Telford and Bardsley, who were both left out of Riise's first squad for last month's win over Northern Ireland, the Lionesses boss said: "In February, it was important for me to see the talent of the young goalkeepers coming up. Now, in this camp it is for me to see the experienced players as well.
"At the Olympics it will be tight and their experience is important. This is for Carly and Karen to show their experience."
England squad
Goalkeepers: Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Carly Telford, Karen Bardsley
Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Leah Williamson, Millie Turner, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Demi Stokes, Alex Greenwood
Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh
Forwards: Niamh Charles, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Ellen White