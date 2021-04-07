Nikita Parris: England call up Lyon forward for friendlies against France and Canada

Nikita Parris has been called up to the England squad for their upcoming internationals against France and Canada.
Parris had initially been left out of the squad due to a number of positive coronavirus cases at her club Lyon, but has since tested negative and been cleared to join her team-mates.
Interim head coach Hege Riise said: "It is the first opportunity I have had to work with Nikita in person and I am delighted to have her on camp with us.
"It is a good opportunity to watch her closely like I have been with all the other players who have joined up on camp and to have her available for selection against two tough opponents."
England face France in Caen on Friday followed by a clash against Canada at Stoke City's stadium on April 13, as players look to force their way into Riise's thoughts ahead of Team GB's Olympics squad selection prior to the Games later this year.
Parris' call-up follows news on Tuesday that Manchester City defender Esme Morgan had linked up with the Lionesses squad at St George's Park ahead of the friendlies.
Caretaker boss Riise initially named a 24-player squad for April's double-header, with recalls for experienced trio Beth Mead, Karen Bardsley and Carly Telford.