Women's FA Cup: Chelsea thrash London City Lionesses 5-0 to progress to fifth round

Drew Spence scored twice as Chelsea crushed London City Lionesses 5-0 in their Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Emma Hayes named a much-changed side for the clash against London City with the Chelsea manager handing youngsters Aggie Beever-Jones and Jorja Fox their first starts for the club, while Charlotte Wardlaw also came into the side for her third appearance for the Blues.

But the second-string Blues made light work of their opponents, with Niamh Charles put the Blues ahead with a strike from inside the area after 20 minutes.

An unmarked Jess Carter volleyed home a perfectly-placed corner from Erin Cuthbert eight minutes later and 10 minutes before half-time Melanie Leupolz grabbed Chelsea's third with a stunning strike from 35 yards into the top right corner.

1:03 Birmingham City Women's boss Carla Ward says the concerns of her players about their working conditions can be solved - as the club try to avoid relegation from the WSL

Spence tapped in number four in the 55th minute and the midfielder struck against 10 minutes from time, substitute Bethany England driving the ball low across the face of goal for her team-mate to turn home.

Chelsea will now prepare for an important week with a trip to Manchester City in the Women's Super League up next for the Blues.

It will be first versus second on Wednesday evening and the clash may well determine which team puts the league title firmly in their grasp.

1:01 Manchester City women's boss Gareth Taylor says the WSL will continue to improve - as this week marks the league's 10-year-anniversary

Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021.

As one of the most competitive leagues, with some of the most famous names and teams in the world, the WSL will be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.