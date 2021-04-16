Women's FA Cup: Chelsea thrash London City Lionesses 5-0 to progress to fifth round

Chelsea named a much-changed side for a FA Cup fourth-round clash with London City Lionesses, but made light work of their opponents, strolling to a 5-0 victory; the win comes at the start of a big week for the Blues

Saturday 17 April 2021 09:02, UK

Chelsea Women celebrate their comprehensive win over London City Lionessess
Drew Spence scored twice as Chelsea crushed London City Lionesses 5-0 in their Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Emma Hayes named a much-changed side for the clash against London City with the Chelsea manager handing youngsters Aggie Beever-Jones and Jorja Fox their first starts for the club, while Charlotte Wardlaw also came into the side for her third appearance for the Blues.

But the second-string Blues made light work of their opponents, with Niamh Charles put the Blues ahead with a strike from inside the area after 20 minutes.

An unmarked Jess Carter volleyed home a perfectly-placed corner from Erin Cuthbert eight minutes later and 10 minutes before half-time Melanie Leupolz grabbed Chelsea's third with a stunning strike from 35 yards into the top right corner.

Spence tapped in number four in the 55th minute and the midfielder struck against 10 minutes from time, substitute Bethany England driving the ball low across the face of goal for her team-mate to turn home.

Chelsea will now prepare for an important week with a trip to Manchester City in the Women's Super League up next for the Blues.

It will be first versus second on Wednesday evening and the clash may well determine which team puts the league title firmly in their grasp.

