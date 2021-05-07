Birmingham City Women deducted one point in WSL after mistakenly fielding ineligible player

Blues Women stay 10th after one-point deduction but may need a result against Tottenham on Sunday to guarantee Women's Super League safety; the club admitted an "admin error" resulted in the fielding of an ineligible player against Reading on April 25

By James Dale

Friday 7 May 2021 18:14, UK

Ruesha Littlejohn
Image: Ruesha Littlejohn will serve a one-match suspension

Birmingham City Women could still be relegated from the Women's Super League after being deducted one point for mistakenly fielding an ineligible player.

The club admitted an "admin error" led to Ruesha Littlejohn playing in their WSL draw against Reading on April 25 when she should have been suspended.

Blues Women remain in 10th position in the WSL, now level on points with Aston Villa in 11th and just two points above bottom-club Bristol City.

Birmingham may need a point against Tottenham in their final WSL fixture on Sunday to guarantee safety.

If Birmingham fail to pick up any points on the final day and Aston Villa and Bristol beat Arsenal and Brighton respectively, Blues will be relegated.

Trending

Prior to the points deduction, Birmingham's vastly superior goal difference had made relegation almost impossible.

WSL relegation battle - as it stands

Played Goal difference Points
10th: Birmingham 21 -28 14
11th: Aston Villa 21 -32 14
12th: Bristol City 21 -52 12

Birmingham have been fined £400 and Littlejohn will serve a one-match suspension.

Also See:

The points deduction is the latest setback in a season that has seen the Birmingham players complain to the club's board over a lack of support for them compared to that given to the men's team, prompting an FA investigation.

The complaints were reported to include players earning less than the minimum wage, delays over treatment for injured players, a lack of access to the training-ground gym and changing rooms, and travel arrangements for away fixtures.

The last ten months have felt like ten years...And I wouldn't have changed a single minute of it.
Carla Ward

Manager Carla Ward was left to mediate discussions between the board and players.

But speaking on Friday, ahead of the point deduction being announced, Ward said she had no regrets about taking the job.

"I can sum it up - the last 10 months have felt like 10 years," she said. "I feel like I've grown, I feel like I've developed.

"And I wouldn't have changed a single minute of it, surprisingly, because I think that the real tough times have allowed me to develop from a leadership point of view, from a management point of view. I think the way I now handle things has drastically improved - I used to be quite a hot-head, but I'm actually quite relaxed now!

"It's been fascinating, it really has. But from the moment I sat in the garden and considered taking this job to now - best decision I ever made, because it really has been fascinating, and one I'll never forget."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports