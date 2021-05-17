Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis to leave Manchester City and return to USA

World Cup winners Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis will not return to Manchester City next season, Sky Sports News can reveal.

The two USA internationals will go back to America for week-long break before re-joining their NWSL clubs after the expiry of their short-term deals at The Etihad.

City held talks with both players and their clubs to gauge interest in extending their stays, but both will now move on.

Image: Mewis scored seven league goals for City this season

Lavelle moves to OL Reign after her rights were traded by her old club Washington Spirit in a $100,000 deal signed just before she joined City.

Reign have also signed Lyon trio Dsenifer Marozsan Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugenie Le Sommer for the summer.

Image: Lavelle (right) scored in her final appearance for City on Saturday

Mewis will re-join North Carolina Courage following the WSL season.

Mewis was integral to City this season, scoring seven league goals from midfield. Lavelle struggled with fitness and form during her season in England but did score in her final appearance in the FA Cup on Sunday.

City also remain interested in Bordeaux striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, joint-top scorer in the French league this season, but reports a deal has been agreed with the Jamaica international are wide of the mark.