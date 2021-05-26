Wales Women: Hayley Ladd and Megan Wynne return as Gemma Grainger names squad vs Scotland

Wales Women face Scotland in friendly on June 15 in final match before 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign begins; Gemma Grainger is looking for her first win as Wales boss after a loss to Canada and draw with Denmark in her first games in charge

Wednesday 26 May 2021 11:42, UK

Wales midfielder Megan Wynne (PA)
Image: Wales winger Megan Wynne underwent ACL surgery in August 2020

Midfielders Hayley Ladd and Megan Wynne have returned to the Wales Women squad as Gemma Grainger named a 26-player group for next month's friendly against Scotland.

The duo missed out on Grainger's first two matches in charge - a 3-0 defeat to Canada and 1-1 draw with Denmark - in March.

Manchester United midfielder Ladd has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Bristol City winger Wynne, who last played for her country in March 2020, has recently returned to club action after undergoing knee surgery last August.

Wales midfielder Hayley Ladd (PA)
Image: Wales midfielder Hayley Ladd missed the end of the Women's Super League season with a hamstring injury

Grainger will also have Jess Fishlock and Angharad James available, with the duo both returning from their clubs in the USA.

The match, which will be played behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets on Tuesday 15 June, is Wales' last scheduled friendly before their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign begins in September against Kazakhstan.

Wales and Scotland last met at the Cyprus Cup in 2017, with Scotland winning on penalties following a goalless draw.

Wales squad to face Scotland:

0:31
Wales midfielder Angharad James says the players have been inspired by new manager Gemma Grainger

Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia Clark (Coventry United), Poppy Soper (Plymouth Argyle), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Maria Francisjones (Cardiff City Ladies), Charlie Estcourt (London Bees), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Elise Hughes (Blackburn Rovers- On loan from Everton), Anna Filbey (Celtic), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Angharad James (North Carolina), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Natasha Harding (Reading), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Helen Ward (Watford), Lily Woodham (Reading), Georgia Walters (Blackburn Rovers), Ffion Morgan (Crystal Palace), Esther Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur), Megan Wynne (Bristol City), Bethan Roberts (Reading), Chloe Williams (Manchester United).

