Wales Women: Hayley Ladd and Megan Wynne return as Gemma Grainger names squad vs Scotland

Midfielders Hayley Ladd and Megan Wynne have returned to the Wales Women squad as Gemma Grainger named a 26-player group for next month's friendly against Scotland.
The duo missed out on Grainger's first two matches in charge - a 3-0 defeat to Canada and 1-1 draw with Denmark - in March.
Manchester United midfielder Ladd has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Bristol City winger Wynne, who last played for her country in March 2020, has recently returned to club action after undergoing knee surgery last August.
Grainger will also have Jess Fishlock and Angharad James available, with the duo both returning from their clubs in the USA.
The match, which will be played behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets on Tuesday 15 June, is Wales' last scheduled friendly before their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign begins in September against Kazakhstan.
Wales and Scotland last met at the Cyprus Cup in 2017, with Scotland winning on penalties following a goalless draw.
Wales squad to face Scotland:
Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia Clark (Coventry United), Poppy Soper (Plymouth Argyle), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Maria Francisjones (Cardiff City Ladies), Charlie Estcourt (London Bees), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Elise Hughes (Blackburn Rovers- On loan from Everton), Anna Filbey (Celtic), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Angharad James (North Carolina), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Natasha Harding (Reading), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Helen Ward (Watford), Lily Woodham (Reading), Georgia Walters (Blackburn Rovers), Ffion Morgan (Crystal Palace), Esther Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur), Megan Wynne (Bristol City), Bethan Roberts (Reading), Chloe Williams (Manchester United).