Arsenal Women appoint Jonas Eidevall as new head coach

Arsenal Women have appointed Jonas Eidevall as their new head coach.

Eidevall, 38, joins from Swedish side Rosengard after helping the Malmo-based club reach the quarter-finals of last season's Women's Champions League.

He succeeds Joe Montemurro, who left Arsenal this summer having guided the Gunners to the 2018-19 Women's Super League title and Continental League Cup in 2018.

After initially coaching in men's football, Eidevall joined Rosengard first as an assistant and then as the head coach, achieving back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

He had a brief spell as Henrik Larsson's assistant at Helsingborgs, before returning to Rosengard and leading them to the 2018 Swedish Cup and their first league title in four years in 2019.

"Arsenal have a rich history, more successful than any other women's team in England," said Eidevall.

"I want to add to these honours. It's super important that we win, and we will be very ambitious about that, but it's even more important that we live the values and defend the club badge on a day-to-day basis. I cannot wait to do that at Arsenal."

Image: Joe Montemurro left Arsenal at the end of last season

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said Eidevall was the "standout candidate".

"He will bring the style of football that Arsenal fans want to see," said Venkatesham. "He's someone who likes to play on the front foot, high-tempo, attractive, attacking football.

"The thing that really came out in all of our interactions with Jonas is how much he wanted to join Arsenal and his desire to be part of this club, his desire to be part of our future and to help us deliver our ambitions going forward. So we're delighted that he's joining us."