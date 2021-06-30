Scott Booth appointed Birmingham Women head coach after leaving Glasgow City

Scott Booth has been appointed as head coach of Women's Super League side Birmingham City Women after leaving Glasgow City.

Booth, 49, has signed a three-year contract, taking over from Carla Ward - who helped the Blues secure their WSL status on the final day of the season despite a one-point deduction before joining rivals Aston Villa.

He will join the club after serving his notice period with Glasgow City, having guided them to six Scottish Women's Premier League titles.

"I am thrilled to have been named as the club's head coach," he said. "Birmingham City has a proud history in the women's game, and I am looking forward to writing the next chapter.

"After six years in Glasgow, I felt now was the right time for a new challenge, with the opportunity here and the timing that allows for a full pre-season being something that could not be ignored.

"It will be an honour to lead the team at both St. Andrew's and on the road in the league, along with the cup competitions in which Blues have a tradition of success.

"I am excited to start working within the existing infrastructure and building a side that the supporters can be proud of. After a season where the fans have been limited to following from home, rewarding their loyal support with something to shout about is vitally important."

Former Scotland international Booth, who played more than 150 games for Aberdeen before spells at Borussia Dortmund and Twente, led Glasgow City to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final during the 2019/20 campaign.

"I will never forget the players that I have worked with at City and I want to thank them for all their hard work and dedication over the years," he said. "I wish the club every success going forward."

'Enjoyable chaos' - What can Booth expect?

Ward recently stepped down from her role as Birmingham boss after impressively securing Women's Super League status despite off-field issues, which included point deductions and a letter from the players to the board complaining of unfair treatment.

The 37-year-old was nominated for the WSL Manager of the Year award and described her time at Birmingham as "enjoyable chaos", suggesting some clubs need to have a proper understanding of the women's game.

"It's been fascinating, it really has," she told The Women's Football Show. "It's been an unbelievable year, but ultimately it was time to move on.

"There were a number of issues but it was very much trying to deal with it, day by day, week by week, and I believe we dealt with it in the best possible way.

"It was chaos at times, but it was enjoyable chaos and to finish in the way we did and ensuring we got the job done was the most important."