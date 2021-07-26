Liverpool winger Rinsola Babajide joins Brighton on loan

Brighton have announced the signing of Liverpool winger Rinsola Babajide on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old has been with Women's Championship side Liverpool since joining from Watford in January 2018.

She was part of the England squad that finished third at the Under-20 World Cup later that year, and in September 2020 was called up to the senior Lionesses set-up for a training camp.

Brighton boss Hope Powell, whose side finished sixth in the Women's Super League last season, said: "Rinsola will be a great addition to our squad and we're delighted she is coming to Brighton.

"She is very quick with an eye for goal, and I think she is a player with a lot to offer. She's also very ambitious, she wants to play for England and play at the highest level and we hope we can help her achieve her potential."

Liverpool boss Matt Beard, appointed in May for a second spell in charge of the Reds, said on their website: "I've had good discussions with Rinsola since I arrived and this is a very good opportunity for her.

"She was keen to play WSL this season and especially to be closer to her family down south.

"We'll be following her progress with great interest and wish her well for a successful campaign with Brighton."

