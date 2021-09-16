England to host new women's annual international tournament beginning in February 2022

England is set to host a new annual women's international tournament next year.

The FA released a statement on Thursday that outlined the details of the competition, which will begin in February 2022.

Germany and Spain have been confirmed as two teams for the inaugural edition of the event.

The statement read: "England will welcome three of the world's top sides next February for the first staging of a new annual invitational women's tournament.

"The Lionesses will be joined by Germany and Spain, both also ranked in FIFA's top 10, in the 2022 edition - with the fourth competing nation to be announced soon.

"Fans will be treated to three double-header matches played across seven days in a round-robin format."

England's World Cup qualifying begins on Friday when they host North Macedonia.