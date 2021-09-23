UEFA doubles prize money for Women's European Championship ahead of 2022 tournament in England

UEFA has announced a doubling of the prize money for the Women's European Championship.

The next tournament is being hosted by England in July 2022 after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The 16 teams in the competition will share 16m euros (around £13.7m), while 4.5m euros (around £3.8m) will go to clubs who release their players.

Image: England will host the Women's European Championship next July

There is still a disparity between those figures and the money distributed for men's tournaments.

The 24 teams at the men's European Championship shared 371m euros (around £318m) in UEFA prize money this year, while clubs were also guaranteed at least 200m euros (around £171m) for the release of players.

UEFA says it is ensuring that more money than ever before is distributed across the women's game.

A UEFA statement on Thursday read in part: "The UEFA Executive Committee met yesterday in Chisinau, Moldova and approved a substantial increase in the amount distributed to the participating teams, along with a new distribution model, ahead of the start of the highly anticipated tournament in England in summer 2022.

"The increases in financial distributions and introduction of a club benefits programme are key strategic initiatives of UEFA Women's Football Strategy - TimeForAction, ensuring that more money than ever before is distributed across the women's game.

"Full details of the financial distribution scheme will be made available in the coming days."