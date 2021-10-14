Women's World Cup 2023: England to host Latvia in qualifier at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium in November

England will host Latvia in a Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier at Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium on November 30.

The Lionesses are top of Group D after an 8-0 win over North Macedonia in Southampton before a 10-0 victory in Luxembourg in Sarina Wiegman's opening two games as manager last month.

England will begin the November international window against Austria, who have also won their first two group games, at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on November 27 before travelling to Doncaster for their final fixture of 2021.

"Hopefully our visits to Sunderland and Doncaster will not only attract a lot of supporters but will also inspire the next generation of England hopefuls from both regions," Wiegman said.

Prior to that, Wiegman's side will play their first competitive game at Wembley when they face Northern Ireland on October 23, before travelling to Latvia on October 26 in their bid to reach the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand.

"We can't wait to visit in November, but of course before then we have two important fixtures to look forward to, starting next Saturday at Wembley Stadium against Northern Ireland.

"All in all, it's going to be a very exciting way to round off 2021!"