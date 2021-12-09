Chelsea's Jessie Fleming named WSL Player of the Month for November as Reading boss Kelly Chambers wins manager award

Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming has been named the Women's Super League Player of the Month for November, with Reading's Kelly Chambers winning the Manager of the Month prize.

Fleming had a perfect November, scoring the only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Aston Villa, before netting again in a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City.

The 23-year-old Canada international, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo, also started the 5-0 rout of Birmingham, which ensured Chelsea secured maximum WSL points last month.

Fleming's contributions also helped Chelsea keep hot on the heels of early season leaders Arsenal, who they trail by one point after eight league matches.

Image: Chelsea's Jessie Fleming has been crowned the WSL Player of the Month for November

Meanwhile, Reading boss Chambers claimed top honours among WSL managers for the month of November.

Seven points from a possible nine helped kickstart Reading's season, and they now sit in eighth spot in the table - 10 points clear of bottom club Leicester.

A 3-0 win at strugglers Birmingham, a 2-2 draw with West Ham and an impressive 2-0 win over high-flying Brighton capped an excellent month for Chambers and her players.

Image: Reading Women's Kelly Chambers has won the November Manager of the Month award

The Goal of the Month award went the way of Manchester United and England forward Alessia Russo for her strike against Tottenham at The Hive.

Russo's fine solo effort on the stroke of half-time saw her drive the ball high into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

However, Manchester United would have to settle for a point in that fixture following Ria Percival's equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game.