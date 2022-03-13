Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal and Chelsea keep title hopes alive as Man City, West Ham win

Arsenal reinstated their five-point lead over Chelsea at the top of the FA Women's Super League table with a 3-0 win against Brighton.

Stina Blackstenius scored either side of a Beth Mead strike to give Arsenal a comfortable victory at the People's Pensions Stadium.

Blackstenius put Arsenal ahead just past the midway point of the first half after Caitlin Foord burst down down the right flank before squaring for the Sweden international to sweep home.

Mead doubled Arsenal's lead after some neat footwork from Vivianne Miedema, who slid the ball through Emily Simpkins' legs for England striker Mead to slot into the back of the net.

Blackstenius added a third before the break with a neatly placed header across Megan Walsh, as Foord contributed her second assist of the match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Blackstenius grabbed her second goal of the game and made it 3-0 to Arsenal over Brighton

Miedema and substitute Nikita Parris had second-half chances to add to the away side's tally, but the match ended 3-0, with Arsenal hosting Tottenham in a north London derby in their next league game.

Meanwhile, a stoppage-time goal from Sam Kerr kept Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes alive as they beat Aston Villa 1-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Chelsea Women and Aston Villa Women

Chelsea had chances to go ahead but Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves to deny both Kerr and Guro Reiten, before Remi Allen came close for the visitors when her curling shot flicked off the post.

Kerr snatched the winner in in the late stages after goalkeeper Zecira Musovic launched the ball upfield and the Australian latched onto the end of it, stabbing home to rescue three points.

Image: Sam Kerr scored the late winner for Emma Hayes' Blues at Kingsmeadow

Caroline Weir's second-half strike was the difference as Manchester City made it back-to-back league wins by beating Tottenham 1-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Tottenham Women and Man City Women

Weir came close to breaking the deadlock just after half-time when her free-kick rattled the post and Spurs goalkeeper Beckie Spencer denied the visitors multiple times in the second half, making decisive punches and saves.

Spencer was called into action again in the 64th minute and parried Raso's cross, but the rebound fell to Weir who bundled the ball into the net.

Image: Manchester City edged past Tottenham at The Hive

West Ham moved up to sixth in the table after beating bottom side Birmingham 1-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Birmingham City Women and West Ham United Women

The Hammers broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time when Katerina Svitkova's corner found Adriana Leon at the back post and she poked home to give her side the lead.

Birmingham had a chance to equalise in the final stages but Veatriki Sarri's free-kick flew over the bar.