England's Euro 2022 selection dilemmas: Who has staked a claim for place in Sarina Wiegman's squad, who misses out?

England's 5-0 win over Northern Ireland was likely their last game before the squad for Euro 2022 is announced. Our England reporter Anton Toloui assesses who will definitely be in the final 23 and who's fighting desperately to be on the coach to Old Trafford for the big kick-off...

Sarina Wiegman has already warned us not to expect too many surprises when she names her squad for this summer's tournament.

That being said, the Dutch coach has centred most of her previous teams around a nucleus of 26 players so there will be heartache for some.

Let's go through position by position to analyse the decisions Wiegman has to make before June's squad deadline....

Goalkeepers

This one is already sorted.

Wiegman has confirmed Mary Earps is England's No 1 going into the tournament, ending a rollercoaster ride for the Manchester United goalkeeper who spent two years out of the England setup before the new head coach took over.

Hannah Hampton has started two of England's last four games and Ellie Roebuck has gone from first to third choice for her country after injury ruled out half of her season.

Image: Ellie Roebuck (centre-left) was Team GB's goalkeeper at the Olympics last summer and started in Manchester City's Continental Cup win over Chelsea earlier this season.

Full-backs

It can be argued England only have two out-and-out full-backs in the squad in Lucy Bronze and Demi Stokes.

There's no obvious cover at left-back, with Jess Carter playing in the position against Northern Ireland and Rachel Daly, a forward for Houston Dash, able to play on both flanks.

Niamh Charles, an unused substitute in Belfast, will hope to impress during the last few games for Chelsea this season to send a message to her national team boss.

Image: Jess Carter has impressed at centre-back and full-back for club and country over the last two seasons.

Centre-backs

Steph Houghton hasn't given up on making it to Euro 2022 but it's looking increasingly unlikely she'll recover from her Achilles injury in time.

New vice-captain Mille Bright and Alex Greenwood will anchor England's defence instead and Jess Carter's form and versatility means she's likely to make the cut.

The big question is whether England pick four out-and-out centre-backs or pick the three above and use new captain Leah Williamson in midfield, the position she regularly plays for Arsenal.

If Wiegman opts for four central defenders then club team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy, who's missed the last two international breaks through injury, may be a very happy person.

Centre midfielders

This is where one or even two of England's most senior players could miss out.

Wiegman has talked positively about the "double pivot" in midfield when Williamson and Kiera Walsh play together. Expect to see that when England take on teams they aren't expected to beat comfortably.

Four goals in the last two games shows Georgia Stanway's crucial role in the team, but that means there are three players facing an anxious few weeks.

Image: Will Jordan Nobbs get a chance to add to her 69 caps this summer?

156-cap veteran Jill Scott as well as Jordan Nobbs, who's played 69 times for England, and relative newcomer Katie Zelem have all been squad players under Wiegman but there's a chance only one will be selected.

If England opt for three centre-backs and Williamson then it could free up a space for two from Scott, Nobbs and Zelem to be chosen.

Attacking midfielders and wingers

There may not be any surprises in the players selected as chief creators but Wiegman's biggest task is which of these talented players fit into her best XI.

Fran Kirby will definitely be part of the squad when she returns to full fitness but does Ella Toone's increased importance to the team mean Kirby may end up being used as a winger or even from the bench?

Lauren Hemp is primed for a huge tournament, Beth Mead's goals could be crucial for England and Nikita Parris' place looks safe despite only starting five Women's Super League games for Arsenal this season.

Wiegman's loyalty to the players she's used during World Cup qualifying and the Arnold Clark Cup means Chloe Kelly, who's back after almost a year out with an ACL injury, is likely to miss out.

Image: Alessia Russo scored England Women's fastest-ever hat-trick against Latvia earlier in the campaign.

Forwards

Ellen White is clearly the starting striker as she bares down on Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record.

Bethany England is an accomplished replacement with a fine domestic scoring record, while Alessia Russo's Manchester United form and ability to play wide means she'll complete England's exciting attacking options.