Republic of Ireland Women fined by UEFA for singing pro-IRA song after qualifying for World Cup

UEFA has fined the Football Association of Ireland after its senior women's team sang a pro-IRA song after their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

A video circulated online of the Republic of Ireland players singing the song, and UEFA confirmed on October 13 it was investigating the incident for potential inappropriate behaviour.

On Thursday, European football's governing body said its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body had fined the FAI 20,000 euros (£17,271) over the incident, describing it as "a violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".

Speaking in October, Ireland manager Vera Pauw admitted the incident "cast a shadow" over their achievement of reaching their first Women's World Cup.

"We have done a thing that hurt people," Pauw told Sky Sports News. "It's no excuse that we did not mean to hurt anyone, it's not an excuse that we were celebrating. Our key value is that we respect people, so I truly apologise.

"We have hurt people and it doesn't matter if we didn't intend it or not - we should have known better. The players are truly hurt by the fact they hurt others.

Image: Vera Pauw took charge of the Republic of Ireland in 2019

"I would like, on behalf of all the players, my staff, myself, to apologise for what has happened. Let's treat it as an education of our responsibilities.

"It's not because it got put on social media because, if it hadn't been put on social media, it's still wrong. We shouldn't have done it and we will never do it again."

