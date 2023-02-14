Women's football review: Karen Carney leaving 'no stone unturned' as she chairs review into future of game

Karen Carney says the review into the future of women's football that she is currently chairing is leaving "no stone unturned" and will look to drive improved standards within the sport.

Carney, who won 144 caps for England and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, was appointed to chair the review last year, with the aim of looking at how to deliver "bold and sustainable growth of the women's game at elite and grassroots level".

Carney says she has spoken to stakeholders from across the game and is now ready to work with a panel of six experts to assess the information and put forward recommendations to government.

"We've been collating lots of information and speaking to major stakeholders within women's football," Carney told Sky Sports.

"We had an open call for evidence. I wanted everyone to get involved in it - I'm a big believer in bringing everyone on this journey.

"Now we're launching our expert panel, which is brilliant, and starting to collate this information and put forward the best recommendations for the future of the game."

Image: Sky Sports pundit Karen Carney is leading a review into women's football

Among the members of Carney's panel are Hope Powell, the former England and Brighton manager, and Ian Wright, the ex-England and Arsenal striker.

Carney is delighted with the involvement of the pair, saying: "You've got to surround yourself with people who know way more than you. We have six experts, who are outstanding.

"Hope Powell is an ex-England manager who revolutionised the national team - look at the pathway she developed. She's just come out of the WSL so her experience and knowledge in the game is exceptional.

"And who wouldn't want Ian Wright on their team? He's probably one of the smartest guys I know. He's passionate, driven and an absolute ally of women's football, but understands the business side of it as well.

"He's brilliant for me because he checks and challenges me all the time. You need people who correct your blind spots. I love having Ian on the panel."

The review, which was launched by the government as part of the recommendations put forward by the fan-led review, is placing a particular focus on assessing the potential reach and growth of women's football, examining the financial health of the game and its long-term sustainability, and looking into the structures within the sport.

"We've looked at everything and I don't want to leave any stone unturned," said Carney. "Finance is a massive part of that.

"We have to look at it as a business and when you start up a business you have to have strong foundations. I think that's what the review can do - build and then push for more standards."

Image: Hope Powell is part of Carney's panel to help women's football

Once Carney's panel deliver their recommendations, it will then be down to the government to decide whether to implement them.

Carney acknowledged people may be sceptical about the long-term impact of such reviews, but insisted: "I have faith in what the team are doing and what I'm doing.

"I hope the recommendations are followed through, but we have to work hard that we put the best recommendations forward.

"The one thing I said when I was given the opportunity to chair this review was that I wanted to make this stand for something.

"There's been reviews previously where people have come to me and said: 'It doesn't really matter, it's just a review.' This is not just a review - it stands for much more than that.

"We owe it to everyone involved in the sport to make sure every stakeholder hears it and knows where the game needs to go, and where we believe it can go."

Hayes: The game has shifted a lot - but needs more

One of the industry experts Carney has consulted with is Emma Hayes, who has five WSL titles to her name, and the Chelsea manager says she wants girls being provided with the same opportunities as boys at grassroots level to be an outcome of the review.

"I just think about progress," Hayes told Sky Sports. "I know the game has shifted a lot, but it needs more.

"This is just about equity and providing the same opportunity to girls as it is to the boys. With that, the sport will then grow."

The FA - which is assisting Carney with the review - has launched a four-year 'Inspiring Positive Change' strategy in a bid to ensure every primary school-aged child has the same access to the sport as boys at school and in clubs by 2024.

The FA has reported that only 63 per cent of schools offer girls' football in PE lessons and that only 40 per cent of schools offer girls regular extracurricular football.

At primary level, 72 per cent of schools offer it. That drops to 44 per cent at secondary level.

Hayes believes the long-term impact of improving access at grassroots level and increasing the exposure of women's football will undermine any arguments about the sport's lack of financial prowess compared to the men's game.

"Often the argument is: 'Oh, well the sport doesn't bring in the same money as the men's game.' But I've always argued that we haven't always had the same opportunity.

"We're still several years behind and, with time, that opportunity will create an industry and hopefully fabulous memories for girls and women who either enjoy the game or eventually work in it."

The review was launched on the back of last summer's Women's Euros, which were hosted and won by England and were watched by an audience of 365 million people, according to UEFA.

Hayes believes the tournament demonstrated her belief that women's football can be as popular as men's, saying: "Why not?

"You only have to look at the Euros last summer to realise there is a growing interest and a growing fanbase.

"We have to capitalise and commercialise it so it reaches those levels. Who knows when that day is, but I do believe that one day that will be the case."