England Women reach agreement with FA over pay and bonuses to end ongoing dispute

England captain Millie Bright says the Lionesses have reached an agreement with the FA over pay and bonuses, bringing an end to their ongoing dispute.

The rift dominated the build-up to England's World Cup campaign this summer but has been ended ahead of the Nations League fixtures, starting with the visit of Scotland to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday.

England Women and the FA paused negotiations during the World Cup but frustration remained amongst the squad following the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which saw the team lose to Spain in the final.

The players were adamant they should be rewarded for their achievements directly from FA coffers, rather than just the FIFA bonus payments that were laid out before the World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game against Scotland, Bright - who is standing in for the injured Leah Williamson as skipper - said: "We've come to an agreement.

Image: England Women have reached an agreement with the FA, ending a long-running dispute

"We've had a really good conversation with the FA and expressed that we want to be world leaders both on and off the pitch.

"That conversation was needed and the conversations will be ongoing between the leadership team and the FA. We're really positive that, moving forward, things will be different. Overall it was very good."

Bright added: "It's bigger than just the bonus. The women's game is evolving very quickly and conversations like this need to happen in order to make sure that, in all areas, we're at the top of our game.

"As players, we feel really confident moving forward with the structure we now have in place."

Bright explained that the new agreement covers aspects beyond just pay and bonuses, adding that the squad want to maintain good relations with the FA and be "more solution-based".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sarina Wiegman says Baroness Sue Campbell - who has decided to step away from the FA - has had a major impact on women's football, while Bright feels she will leave big boots to fill

"It's a whole package that comes with the women’s game - it’s more than just finances," Bright said. "It's everything to do with the next generation.

"We’re extremely privileged that we have amazing facilities and we already set the tone in many areas.

"Those conversations are also about checking in and building relationships so that, if a problem does pop up, we're in a position where we can have an open and honest conversation and be more solution-based.

"Our aim as female footballers is to make sure these conversations don't have to happen and we keep moving the game to a place where it takes care of itself.

"We're very passionate about the next generation, where the game is and what we represent. We always want to stand for our values and what we believe in, and do it in the best possible way. The way we carry ourselves is really important."

It is understood the focus of the talks - which had been taking place over the last week - was about pay from the World Cup and commercial activities over the last year.

Conversations will continue to set a more formal structure about how players are paid for both on-and off-field work in the future.

England players earned $195,000 (around £159,000) each for getting to the final of the World Cup, all of which came from FIFA's prize pot.

Wiegman 'really happy' as dispute ends

Sarina Wiegman said the agreement was not unexpected but made her "really happy" as she prepares to take charge of her side for the first time since the World Cup final.

The England boss said: "I was expecting this. The conversations had been going really well but the World Cup was ahead of us, so they needed to stop and then start up after the World Cup. That's what happened.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wiegman says she is honoured to be chosen to take charge of Team GB if they qualify to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics

"They didn't come to an agreement then but the connections were made and there was communication all the time. Now this is solved, we move forward and it looks really good.

"That makes me really happy because it's good for the players and good for the women's game to take the next step. We can focus on football."

The agreement between the Lionesses and the FA comes just days after Scotland Women resolved their own dispute with the Scottish FA.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bright says her side stand by the Spain squad following the controversy involving former Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales at the World Cup

The squad withdrew a legal claim against the governing body after coming to a resolution over demands for equal pay and treatment.

Bright said: "It's massive. Although we're opponents and enemies on game day, we all work together. The changes we make in our environment could be beneficial to somebody else.

"It's always about growing the game. We have to keep evolving and moving with where the game's at. It’s a really proud and positive movement."

Analysis: Agreement a relief for the players

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Millie Bright was delighted to confirm there has been an agreement with the FA and the players over bonuses when playing for England

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

"It was a discussion that had been going on not just leading up to the World Cup but for months previously. The players wanted clarity over how they were going to get paid during the World Cup.

"The main issue was they got paid from FIFA's central pot, so the money came directly from the tournament and not from the FA.

"The players also wanted more conversations around commercial activities and what they were allowed to do. Another thing senior players were very keen to get sorted was a professional pathway and trying to secure the future of players for many years to come.

"Millie Bright said she's absolutely delighted with how those talks have gone. They were amicable throughout.

"It's a relief for the England players that they don't have this looming over them going into the Nations League fixtures - which are effectively Olympic qualifiers."

England's Nations League fixtures: