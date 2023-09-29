Millie Bright: Chelsea defender named club captain ahead of new Women's Super League season

Millie Bright has been named as Chelsea's new captain ahead of the start of the Women's Super League season.

Bright has made 245 appearances for Chelsea, winning 15 trophies including six WSL titles, and takes on the role after the departure of former skipper Magdalena Eriksson.

"It's a massive honour to have the title of club captain," she said. "Chelsea is my home. It always has been and always will be, so I'm delighted to have that title, but nothing changes. I'm in a really privileged position.

"I'm excited and delighted Emma [Hayes] has given me the trust and put me in this position. It's an absolute honour to be captain of Chelsea, and I'm really looking forward to the season ahead."

Image: Chelsea's Millie Bright (left) and Sam Kerr celebrate after winning the WSL title last season

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes added: "I would like to congratulate Millie on becoming our new captain. I've watched her grow as a player and a person in the nine years we've worked together and she's ready for this.

"The biggest compliment I can pay her is that you can always count on her. However big the challenge, whatever the occasion, she can cope with the pressure and the expectation.

"Even without the armband, she's been a leader for so many years. I'm not just talking about the example she sets, but she's vocal, she'll organise people on the pitch and she'll drive the team on, whether we're pushing for goals or seeing a game out.

"I can't tell you how important it is for a manager to have someone like that on the pitch."

Bright suffered an injury back in March which ruled her out for the remainder of Chelsea's double-winning 2022/23 campaign, but the 30-year-old returned to captain England at this summer's World Cup, where the Lionesses reached the final but lost out to Spain.

Bright's achievements for club and country have seen her named among the 30 nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or award, with the winner announced in October.

Her first game as Chelsea's new captain is on Sunday against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How to follow the WSL on Sky Sports' digital platforms

Follow all the latest from the Women's Super League across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports.

You can also watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel, while all games will continue to be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will continue to be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports WSL TikTok account gives fans 360° coverage of the league and granting them exclusive access to their new favourite players. Through fun challenges and interviews, along with behind-the-scenes footage, viewers will get to know the WSL's array of personalities and see the sport from a new set of angles.

Meanwhile, fans can also keep up to date with everything on and off the pitch with the return of 'Three Players and a Podcast', hosted by Caroline Barker.