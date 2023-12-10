Women's Super League round-up: Liverpool held by Bristol City while West Ham slip to bottom

A round-up of Sunday's action as Bristol City earn a precious point at Liverpool, Brighton and Leicester play out a thrilling draw and West Ham fall to bottom after losing to Everton.

Image: Liverpool goalscorer Sophie Roman Haug applauds the fans at full time

High-flying Liverpool were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw with struggling Bristol City at Prenton Park, with the home side needing a Sophie Roman Haug strike to earn them a point.

The visitors, sitting second bottom of the WSL, took a surprise lead five minutes after half-time when Liverpool did not deal with a corner, with Abi Harrison's mishit effort being touched in by Amalie Thestrup.

However, Bristol City's lead lasted just six minutes as Haug's flicked, near-post header found the back of the net to move Matt Beard's team level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United ahead of their evening clash at Tottenham Hotspur, live on Sky Sports, and only four points adrift of Manchester City in the Champions League places.

Image: Elisabeth Terland celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Leicester

Brighton and Leicester played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Broadfield Stadium as two late goals from Elisabeth Terland earned the home side a precious point.

In the battle of ninth versus eighth in the standings, it was the visitors who led at half-time through Lena Petermann's sensational long-range half-volley, before doubling their advantage 18 seconds into the second half thanks to Jutta Rantala's delightful curler.

However, with time running out Terland struck twice, first with a neat finish with eight minutes left to play, before Brighton's top scorer headed in Poppy Pattinson's 88th-minute centre to rescue an unlikely point as Melissa Phillips' team avoided a third top-flight loss in a row.

Substitute Karen Holmgaard's 63rd-minute header saw Everton beat West Ham 1- 0 at Victoria Road, a result that moves the visitors up to seventh in the WSL, while also seeing their hosts slip to the foot of the table.

Holmgaard's far-post header, after being picked out by her twin sister Sara's centre, gave Everton their third league win of the campaign, but for the home side it was an unwanted club-record fifth WSL reverse in a row.