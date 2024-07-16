Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland stun France as Jess Fishlock breaks Wales scoring record in Kosovo win

Republic of Ireland picked up their first win in Euro 2025 qualifying with a 3-1 victory over France in Cork.

The home side opened the scoring in the 66th minute when Leanne Kiernan picked out Denise O'Sullivan, who was able to take a touch and fire into the bottom corner before Julie-Ann Russell doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

France pulled a goal back when Kadidiatou Diani teed up Vicki Becho to strike past Courtney Brosnan but Ireland sealed their first victory in Group A3 when Anna Patten's header deflected in for her first international goal.

Jess Fishlock broke Wales' all-time goalscoring record during a 2-0 win over Kosovo in Llanelli that helped the Dragons finish top of Group B4 in Euro 2025 qualifying.

Fishlock surpassed Helen Ward's 44-goal tally after just eight minutes, picking up a pass from Carrie Jones before slotting into the bottom corner.

Wales doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark as Fishlock's initial effort came out to Mary McAteer and she finished on the rebound emphatically for her first international goal.

The win ensured Wales would be seeded for the Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs.

Kirsty Hanson's goal gave Scotland a 1-0 win over Serbia to ensure promotion to League A of the Nations League.

Northern Ireland secured second place in their Euro 2025 qualifying group with a solid 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Second half goals from midfielder Joely Andrews and substitute Lauren Wade ensured Northern Ireland finished runners-up in the group behind Portugal.