Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw: UEFA opens proceedings against Hammarby after Man City striker hit by object

UEFA has opened an investigation after Manchester City's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw was hit by an object during their 2-1 win over Hammarby in the Women's Champions League on Thursday.

Shaw scored both City goals at the Stockholm Arena as they maintained their 100 per cent record in this season's group stage and secured their place in the quarter-finals.

After her opener, the striker was booked for what the referee deemed to be an excessive celebration in front of the home fans, despite appearing to be struck by a coin thrown by the stands.

Image: Shaw was booked for apparent excessive celebrations

"Proceedings have been opened against Hammarby IF for throwing of objects (Article 16(2)(b) of the Disciplinary Regulations)," said a UEFA spokesperson.

"Manchester City player Khadija Shaw received a yellow card following her goal presentation for unsporting conduct."

Shaw's goals took her to three in the competition this season. She also has seven goals in the Women's Super League, making her the top scorer in the division.

Speaking after Thursday's game, Shaw said: "It was a very difficult game tonight. The atmosphere and the pitch - it was our first time playing on astroturf so it took us a while to get going."

City captain Alex Greenwood, meanwhile, objected to a social media post from the match broadcaster which did not acknowledge the incident and accused Shaw of aggravating the home fans.

She wrote on X in response to their post: "Correction. Travel to Stockholm, score a big goal. Celebrates her goal. Gets objects thrown at her. Gets stick from the home fans. Gets a yellow card."

What next for Man City?

A number of City players will now depart to join up with their respective nations ahead of the international break. Taylor's side will return to action in the WSL with a clash against Leicester at the Joie Stadium on December 8.