Man Utd Women 'not trying to sell forward Geyse against her will' despite 'agonising and lonely' Instagram post

Manchester United sources have denied the club are trying to sell Geyse against her will.

United have been negotiating a potential loan move to NWSL side Gotham FC with the full knowledge of the forward and her representative Luis Felipe Silva.

Advanced talks are understood to be ongoing with Gotham FC and United hope to conclude a deal in coming days.

The club have been working closely with the Brazilian, and her agent, to find the right solution for her at a difficult time following the death of her brother.

There have been a number of options for her to move to North America, which would allow her to be closer to her family in Brazil, and both the player and the agent have been kept fully informed of offers.

Image: Geyse in action on her return from compassionate leave

United would prefer not to lose Geyse at this point in the season, but she is keen to move back to America and the club are trying to facilitate that out of respect for the player and her family situation, with any deal requiring her consent.

United are understood to have provided extensive support to get her back to Brazil swiftly and gave her three weeks of compassionate leave following her brother's death. The 26-year-old made her first Women's Super League appearance of 2025 with a late substitute appearance in United's 2-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Leicester.

Geyse wrote on Instagram on Sunday that "staying in a place where we don't feel happy is an agonising and lonely feeling".

She said: "Every day seems heavier, and the simple fact of being there becomes a burden. The environment, which should be welcoming, becomes a field of discomfort, where inner peace is difficult to find."

Image: Manchester United's Melvine Malard celebrates her goal in the win over Leicester

Her agent Silva told the Telegraph: "The club has clearly shown that it does not count on Geyse. Man Utd tried to loan Geyse to a club in the USA, but the player has the right to decide about her future and the club she will play for.

"The best solution for all parties is to leave and, I repeat, Man Utd was the first to try to loan the player when she was at her brother's funeral."

United WFC said: "We continue to support Geyse in her wellbeing and are continuing to look for options which suit all parties."