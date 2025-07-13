England 6-1 Wales: Ella Toone issues warning to Sweden as England book quarter-final spot
Reigning champions England thrashed neighbours Wales 6-1 to reach the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals, securing second spot in Group D behind France; they will face Sweden in Zurich on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals of the tournament
Monday 14 July 2025 00:07, UK
Ella Toone issued a warning to England's quarter-final opponents Sweden following an emphatic 6-1 win over Wales on Sunday, where the midfielder was on the scoresheet for a second successive game.
Georgia Stanway, Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones were all on target for England, who finished Group D runners-up to France after their 5-2 victory over the Netherlands.
"They should be scared," Toone said, speaking to ITV Sport as England ensured qualification from the toughest quartet in the tournament.
"It's going to be a difficult game," she continued stood next to team-mate Russo. "We watched Sweden the other night, and they were really good - a very good counter-attacking team. We just need to be on our best game. We have been these past couple of games."
Sweden, who won all three of their games to top Group C, came from behind with a four-goal haul to beat ten-player Germany on Saturday and set up the last-eight meeting in Zurich on Thursday.
The Lionesses have now reached the knockout rounds for a third Euros tournament in a row, and the fourth in the last five.
Toone added: "We were really good. It's always hard to play against a team that sits in a low block and there's not a lot of space for us, but I think we tired them out, and it was nice that we got early goals in the first half. We really enjoyed the game."
The second-place finish could also be an unexpected bonus as provided they get past the Swedes, England would avoid world champions Spain in the semi-finals.
"We scored six goals and a big part of the game we dominated, a very good game," England boss Sarina Wiegman said. "Playing well is the most important, who scores is not that important."
Much was made about the rivalry between the two nations, with Wales wanting nothing better than to spoil England's party but the reigning champions showed their vast experience against a Wales side making their major tournament debut.
England have won 10 of the 11 meetings between the two teams, with Wales' best result being a 0-0 draw in 2018.
Wiegman added: "I'm very happy. We knew ahead of this tournament how hard this group was going to be, then when you lose the first game there is massive urgency to win the other two.
"It gave a lot of learnings with the team and it brought us together - I think that's pretty good."
Wilkinson: 'Painful' loss shows gap between us and 'top teams'
Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson speaking on ITV Sport:
"This was not our game. We were outplayed and I was out-coached. We know we'll take a lot from it, but I feel for the players. I wouldn't want to stand with any other team.
"There's a gap between us and the top teams and we know that. My job is to continue to push and close that gap.
"I want to thank all of our support. It was a tough game to stay loud and they did for us. Back home we've got work to do. This isn't a team that is ready for tournament play in terms of three, four, five games back to back.
"That is an area of improvement. This was a painful one."
England's fear factor returns
Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:
England's fear factor looks to have returned just in time, scoring ten goals across their last two games. The draw has opened up, too - avoiding Germany and Spain until the final can only be a good thing.
That is not to say England's path is easy - Sweden have been near-perfect so far - but the Lionesses' recent record is favourable.
Those who remember 2022 with fondness will have particular memories of the 4-0 semi-final win over the Swedes on the way to being crowned champions - the pick of the strikes being a remarkable Alessia Russo back-heel.
England are now three games away from retaining their title. That France result is feeling more and more like an anomaly. Keep playing like this and making a third successive major tournament final in a row should be the minimum expectation.
Euros quarter-finals ties
All kick-offs at 8pm BST
July 16
QF1: Norway vs Italy (Geneva)
July 17
QF2: Sweden vs England (Zurich)
July 18
QF3: Spain vs Switzerland (Bern)
July 19
QF4: France vs Germany (Basel)