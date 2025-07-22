Jess Carter: Online hate monitoring shows scale of abuse directed at England defender

England Women defender Jess Carter has been subjected to racist abuse during Euro 2025 on social media; Sky Sports is committed to tackling online hate and abuse - visit www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

Jess Carter started all four of England's games in their run to the Euro 2025 semi-finals

Defender Jess Carter was the England player targeted with the most negativity on social media during the Euro 2025 game against Sweden, new research has found.

SentientSports GuardianAI scanned public posts between 7pm and 11pm on X, Instagram and TikTok during the Lionesses' dramatic penalty shootout win last Thursday.

Posts to the official Lionesses account, replies and mentions of any England player and uses of the #Lionesses hashtag were scanned and then graded by an AI tool based on the severity of the abusive content.

Of the 10,110 posts during the four hours of the Sweden match, 6.8 per cent were abusive or insulting, with Keira Walsh (16 per cent), Carter (14 per cent) and Lauren James (12 per cent) receiving the most toxicity.

Carter, who said at the weekend that she would 'step back' from social media due to abusive messages, was mentioned in 9.8 per cent of posts scanned (989 posts) - almost double the next most mentioned player, Lucy Bronze (517 posts), for whom the sentiment (87 per cent) was overwhelmingly positive.

Posts meeting any of the following conditions were processed by the system: Replies to the official Lionesses account

Replies/mentions of any England squad member

Uses of the #Lionesses hashtag

Image: Carter has hit out at the racist abuse she has suffered during England's Euro 2025 tournament

Conversely, 91 per cent of the posts about Carter expressed negative sentiment - the highest figure calculated.

Of the 14 per cent of abusive or insulting posts about Carter, SentientSports analysis deemed 85 per cent 'hostile criticism', 12 per cent personal abuse, and three per cent discriminatory attacks.

The abusive users were overwhelmingly based in the UK (91 per cent), with 75 per cent male users and 25 per cent female. Twenty-seven per cent of users sent multiple instances of abuse.

Carter, 27, started all four of England's games in their run to the semi-finals in Switzerland, but revealed on Sunday that she had been subjected to racist slurs on her social media accounts since the tournament began.

England manager Sarina Wiegman said that the Lionesses wanted to "send a message to the world" and that Carter is "ready to perform" ahead of England's semi-final against Italy on Tuesday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sarina Wiegman and Georgia Stanway show their support for Jess Carter following the England defender's admission that she has received racist abuse on social media

Dr. Ryan Beal, CEO and co-founder of SentientSports, told Sky Sports News: "There's definitely more of a tribal nature behind any football abuse in both the men's and the women's game, but unfortunately, the women's game has the sexism angle, which is definitely driving a lot of it.

"A lot of the abuse that we're seeing is coming from male users on social media platforms.

"Where we want to really focus is what the solution is and how we can use technology to drive that solution. The big social media platforms aren't providing the right tools to be able to do so. X, in particular, has gone in the wrong direction here.

"If you racially abuse a player in a stadium, you'll be banned from that stadium - we need to do the same online.

"We can also start to help them take legal action and go that extra nine yards when somebody crosses a line into criminal levels of abuse, racism and sexism. Then we can take proper action."

SentientSports' tools monitor openly available information on social platforms but do not include Direct Messages (DMs) sent to recipients, believed in this instance to be another major factor in the abuse of Carter.

Sky Sports News has contacted X and Meta, owners of Facebook and Instagram, for comment.

Watchdog should fine social media companies, says Culture Secretary

The online safety regulator should use powers to fine social media companies that are not quickly removing racism, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has told Sky News.

Nandy says the Online Safety Act should be compelling companies to take action.

"We've introduced new laws so that platforms are under a legal obligation to take down that sort of disgusting content immediately," she told Sky News.

"And they can be pursued through fines, through Ofcom, if they don't do it.

"It's now up to those platforms and up to Ofcom to fulfil those roles that we've given them and make sure that this is stamped out online, that it's dealt with very quickly."

Jessica Zucker, online safety director at Ofcom, said: "No-one should have to put up with this kind of vile abuse. The UK's new online safety laws mean tech firms must now take action when they know someone's broken the law on their platform.

"When all the rules are fully in force, the largest social media sites will also have to give users more power to filter out anything that isn't illegal. And we've set out ways online services should go further to tackle misogyny and pile-ons that are targeted at women.

"We'll be holding companies to account, but this needs to happen alongside effective education and law enforcement against the individuals who post illegal abuse."

Hate Won't Win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.