Mansfield warn against false employee offering trials for money

Mansfield say the individual in question does not work for the club

Mansfield say somebody pretending to work for the club has been falsely offering trials in exchange for payment.

They say the individual has been acting as an employee of the League Two club on social media.

Mansfield head of media and communication Mark Stevenson said: "This offer is fraudulent. The club would never request a fee for a potential trial.

"Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam should contact their local police force.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the club wishes to make clear that first team manager David Flitcroft and academy manager John Dempster are not registered users of either Facebook or Twitter."

Mansfield say they have reported the matter to the relevant authorities.