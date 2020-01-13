Police investigate racist abuse claim by Mansfield defender Mal Benning

Mansfield defender Mal Benning has alleged he was the subject of racist abuse on Twitter

Police are investigating claims Mansfield defender Mal Benning has been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The 26-year-old left-back highlighted a tweet he received on Monday evening in which he was allegedly racially abused.

In response, Benning, who has played more than 200 matches for the Sky Bet League Two club, wrote: "Not experienced much 'racism' as one of very few Asian players in the professional game.

"But there is no need for this no matter what race you are or what team you support."

Benning, who joined Mansfield from Walsall in 2015, included anti-racism group Kick it Out and the Professional Footballers' Association in his message. Mansfield also re-posted Benning's tweet.

Mansfield Police Football's Twitter account responded to the message by saying: "We are aware and will be investigating."