Lucas Akins: Mansfield player starts League One match despite admitting causing death of cyclist in crash

Lucas Akins was taken off at half-time in Mansfield's goalless draw at home to Wigan on Tuesday

Mansfield Town have refused to comment on Lucas Akins' ongoing availability after he started their League One match against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, just hours after admitting causing the death of a cyclist in a crash.

Adrian Daniel, 33, died 10 days after being struck by Akins' Mercedes G350 in Huddersfield in March 2022.

Forward Akins, 36, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

Akins, who will be sentenced at the same court on April 24, then played the first half of Mansfield's 0-0 draw against Wigan on Tuesday night.

When asked if it was a difficult decision to select Akins, Mansfield manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We can't comment on it I'm afraid.

"We've known about it for some time. It's not just happened but we're not in a position to comment."