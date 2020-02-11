Newport County ban supporter for life after racist abuse

Newport have issued a supporter with a lifetime ban from after he was found guilty of racist abuse at a League Two game earlier this season.

The 40-year-old has already been handed a four-year banning order by the courts for his offensive chants during Newport's FA Cup game with Grimsby at Rodney Parade in November.

The Sky Bet League Two club said in a statement: "Newport County welcomes the court's decision to impose a four-year football banning order on a person present in the home section, following an incident at our fixture at Rodney Parade earlier this season.

"In addition to the court-imposed football banning order, this person will also receive a lifetime ban from Newport County AFC and Rodney Parade Stadium.

"Discrimination has no place in any area of society and these actions have absolutely no place at our football club or among our fan base, either. Anyone who behaves in this manner, whether it be at the stadium or online will receive a similar consequence."