Gary Caldwell sacked as Partick Thistle manager

Gary Caldwell has been sacked as manager by Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle.

Former Celtic and Scotland defender Caldwell and his assistant manager Brian Kerr have had their contracts terminated with immediate effect.

The board unanimously agreed on the decision after a prolonged run of poor form resulting in Thistle languishing second-bottom of the Scottish second tier, without a league win in their five games this season.

Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie said: "This is not an outcome anyone wanted, however we believe this decision is in the best interests of the club and we could wait no longer to make a change.

"On behalf of the board, I'd like to thank Gary and Brian for all their efforts for Partick Thistle and wish them both every success in their future careers."

The Glasgow club were relegated from the top-flight in 2018 and narrowly avoided relegation last season, with Caldwell, 36, taking over in October last year after Alan Archibald's departure.

Kenny Miller, who left Dundee last season, will jointly manage the team on a temporary basis

Chief executive Gerry Britton, academy director Scott Allison and first-team striker Kenny Miller will take charge for Thistle's home match against Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, with a League Cup clash against Celtic following that on Wednesday.