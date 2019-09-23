Partick Thistle set to name Ian McCall as their new manager

Partick Thistle will name Ian McCall as their new manager later on Monday, replacing Gary Caldwell who was sacked last week.

McCall has led Ayr United to joint top spot in the Scottish Championship, but it is understood that he has agreed terms at Firhill where he will begin a second spell in charge. He was previously manager from 2007-2011 and also played for the club.

McCall's assistant at Ayr, Neil Scally, will also join him at Thistle, while former manager Alan Archibald is also expected to be part of the new management team.

Archibald was sacked by Thistle last October after nearly seven years as manager, but is now set for a surprise return to the club.

Partick Thistle are bottom of the Championship after losing to Dunfermline on Saturday.

Ayr chairman Lachlan Cameron has confirmed a deal is close to being agreed between the clubs.

Sandy Stewart is expected to become Ayr's caretaker manager when McCall's departure is confirmed.