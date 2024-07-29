Partick Thistle request replay of Scottish League Cup game against Motherwell after sub mix-up

Partick Thistle have requested their League Cup match against Motherwell is replayed, after being denied from bringing on a late substitute due to a teamsheet mix-up.

The Championship side wanted to bring on Ricco Diack at Fir Park but were told by the fourth official he was not listed among the substitutes.

In a statement Partick Thistle say they have written to the SPFL and Scottish FA, and have outlined the steps they took to ensure the player was listed correctly. However, they suggest the issue lies with a glitch in the new team-lines system that was introduced this summer.

Partick Thistle drew 0-0 and despite winning a penalty shootout to claim two points from the game - needed to win in 90 minutes to progress with all three points. However, the draw was enough for Motherwell to reach the next round where they will face Kilmarnock.

The SPFL/SFA have been contacted for comment.

Partick Thistle statement in full

Image: Partick Thistle have requested a replay in their Scottish League Cup tie with Motherwell

"Partick Thistle would like to clarify events surrounding yesterday's Premier Sports Cup group stage fixture against Motherwell.

"We can also confirm we have written to the SPFL and Scottish FA inviting a full explanation of yesterday's events, which we outline from our perspective as follows:

"A member of our team staff confirmed our team line up and substitutes at 13:38 through the COMET app mandated for team line submission by the Scottish FA and the SPFL. This submission included 20 players, with Ricco Diack listed as the final substitute because the app arranges players in numerical order by squad number.

"Upon confirmation of our team line up, match officials can instantly access our confirmed matchday squad through the COMET app. The opposition team, in this case Motherwell, can also access our confirmed matchday squad through the COMET app as soon as they confirm their line-up. Motherwell confirmed their line up at 13:14.

"Both teams had submitted their line ups in advance of the 13:45 deadline according to SPFL competition rules.

"Concurrently, when both teams confirm their matchday squads, an automated email from the Scottish FA is sent to both clubs and match officials with a PDF copy of a teamsheet, which spreads over two pages and lists the ninth substitute on the second page. In our case this is Ricco Diack, in Motherwell's case this is number 29, Mark Ferrie.

"During the course of the game, Kris Doolan attempted to put substitute Ricco Diack onto the field of play. The Fourth Official informed the Partick Thistle technical area that Ricco was not a listed substitute, when in fact he was. Our manager was forced to change his substitute as the fourth official would not allow Ricco to enter the field of play.

"On the 84th minute, after when we had intended to substitute Ricco Diack into the game, Motherwell substituted Mark Ferrie, listed on the automated PDF at the exact same text line on the automated team sheet, into the match.

"Following the conclusion of the game, members of our team staff, including Kris Doolan and Paul McDonald approached the match officials calmly seeking clarification around the situation. The introduction of the COMET system has been a testing time for clubs across the country so we could sympathise with the match officials if they had been affected by a similar issue from the change in technology in the Scottish game. The Fourth Official confirmed he had used a screenshot from the automated PDF as a reference for teamlines and also admitted that he had noted Motherwell's ninth substitute in his notepad. We find it impossible to believe that a screenshot can contain Motherwell's ninth substitute and not ours with both players listed on the exact same text line.

"It has become clear to us that the processes being followed by match officials for the submission of teamlines through the new system are insufficient. We understand that a number of the match officials refereeing our fixtures so far this season will be using the system for the first time, but there needs to be a system of accountability to ensure fairness and transparency for all clubs.

"We have written to the SPFL and Scottish FA today to request an explanation for this situation which has placed us at a sporting disadvantage and materially impacted the game by not allowing us to field an attacking player onto the field of play, a player who already has a proven track record of delivering positive attacking play and goals during their time on the pitch."