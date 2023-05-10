Jorginho the difference for Arsenal at Newcastle with Paul Scholes-like performance, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville likened Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's "composed, class" performance at Newcastle to a vintage display from Paul Scholes.

Jorginho delivered a man-of-the-match display at St. James' Park as Arsenal kept their Premier League title hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-0 victory on Super Sunday.

Italy international Jorginho epitomised the composed display from Mikel Arteta's title-chasers, as the Gunners blended streetwise tenacity with moments of quality to avenge the damaging defeat they suffered on Tyneside last season.

"The selection of Jorginho was critical," Neville told the Gary Neville Podcast.

"It was brave from Mikel Arteta, and the right decision; obviously he played him in midweek, but the easy thing would have been to look at the energy and physicality of Newcastle's midfield and go and fight like for like with [Thomas] Partey.

"But that mentoring Arteta had off Pep Guardiola is probably to do the opposite. Twenty years ago, it wouldn't even have been a consideration, you'd put your most physical players out. You'd get the ball and make sure in the first half an hour you dug in.

"But Arsenal passed their way. No-one passes brilliantly at Newcastle. They are a fantastic defensive team, but Jorginho was a massive difference.

Gary Neville says Jorginho delivered a Paul Scholes-like performance for Arsenal at Newcastle

"I say Paul Scholes is the best I've ever played with, and there was an example of what he used to do out on the pitch at Newcastle.

"In the most difficult atmospheres, in the most tense part of the season, against the most tenacious opposition, when it's the most difficult and everyone else wants to lump it up the pitch, who's going to get on the ball, take it when it's tight, poke it through midfield, get yourself into an attacking shape so that you can actually set off your attacking patterns, and do that religiously and repetitively through those kind of games?

"At Manchester United, that man was Paul Scholes. He did it for 15 years. What we saw from Jorginho at Newcastle was a class performance, a real class performance. Partey had shown some nerves and some edginess in the last few matches when the team needed composure, and I thought Jorginho demonstrated what you really do need when it's really at its toughest.

"Arsenal were under significant pressure, I thought it was going to be far too much for them, and I thought Jorginho was the difference for them, along with Odegaard, the two players with the most technical ability in that team. The two in midfield, Odegaard and Jorginho, won that game for Arsenal."

Merson: Jorginho has to play for Arsenal

Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal playmaker Paul Merson believes Jorginho's attributes have been undervalued and the Gunners' title challenge could be in a stronger position had he been utilised in midfield sooner.

"I think Mikel Arteta will have learnt lessons from this last month," Merson told Sky Sports. "Looking back, Jorginho should have started against Southampton.

"It was a game Arsenal simply had to win, not by seven or eight goals, just win. I know hindsight is crystal clear, but Jorginho was brought in for a reason, and I think he would have helped keep things tight, ensured Southampton didn't score, and then created chances.

"I was shocked Fabio Vieira, who has not had a great season, played ahead of Jorginho, and Arsenal went on to draw the game.

"Jorginho manages the game. People say he cannot run, but you don't have to run, his brain is quick. You're better off having a quick brain than quick legs.

"You know what the best skill in football is? It isn't stepovers or flicks, funnily enough it's finding your team-mates with the ball. It's an unbelievable skill that often goes under the radar. Everyone wants to see players beating seven defenders and scoring amazing solo goals, but the best skill is passing the ball successfully.

"Don't talk to me about ballers! It's about keeping the ball, looking after the ball, passing and moving. Jorginho was man-of-the-match at Newcastle because he did just that. What he did won't be on social media, kids won't be watching that, there won't be clips, because what he does goes under the radar.

"For me, Jorginho has to play for Arsenal. They have got the ammunition up front, we have seen that, Martinelli and Saka have delivered, whereas Jorginho brings balance."