Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Gary Neville says lack of clear style cost Dutchman his job as manager

Gary Neville believes it was a lack of clear playing style that was the root of the problems for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and ultimately led to his dismissal.

Ten Hag leaves Man Utd in 14th place in the Premier League and without a win in their Europa League campaign so far, with his final game being the 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, where United missed a host of chances before falling to a controversial penalty in injury-time.

"I think the lack of identity and style is something that has been a mystery for the last two-and-a-half seasons," Neville told Sky Sports News.

"The recruitment has been awful at times but I believe there are a group of players who can play better than they are.

"Lack of style has been the biggest problem. It is a real struggle watching them play and it hasn't changed in the last 18 months. That has been as bad as the results."

Neville believes the writing was on the wall for Ten Hag when his side were beaten 3-0 at home to Tottenham at the end of September. Bruno Fernandes was sent off with the score at 1-0 just before half-time in that game and it meant they had lost back-to-back Premier League games at Old Trafford by a 3-0 scoreline after going down to their big rivals Liverpool at the start of the month.

"I suspect the Tottenham game was probably a catalyst for them to start thinking about a new manager," said Neville.

"You look at who is available then you try to think of the timing. You are half hoping the manager can turn it around but, 99 times out of 100, the tide is against you and continues to do so.

"They have chosen a moment that was decided a few weeks ago. That has come yesterday (Sunday).

"They would have started the process of finding Erik ten Hag's successor.

"Looking at that Tottenham game a few weeks ago I felt I had seen this before. It was a bad day for Manchester United and a bad day for Erik ten Hag.

"It's got worse from then. On Sunday the missed chances were unacceptable, they should have been two or three up at half-time.

"Overall, the challenges of the results and performances have meant that the owners have decided to sack him. I don't think anybody will be truly shocked."

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take temporary charge of the team until a permanent successor is found. However, Neville believes his former team-mate can only have a limited impact during his interim spell at the helm.

"What is he going to be able to do? He can set up the team differently but he has been on the bench with Erik ten Hag. I'd be amazed if something drastic is done in the next few days," said Neville.

"A lot of work needs to be done with these players as they have been struggling. He will do his very best and I have thought they may be better suited going three at the back - maybe that will give them more comfort.

"Whether Ruud does that, I'm not sure."

Neville says the current group of players can perform far better than they are, though - and additions in January are not required to improve the team.

"No-one watches United and doesn't think the players are better than what they are showing. They are better than 14th and probably better than sixth," he said.

"United have been in this position many times, you begin to question every player on the pitch. If a manager can come in and start to get a song out of them, you can start deciding who to keep.

"I would not change anything in the January transfer window. The new manager should be made to work with these players."