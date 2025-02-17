Arsenal have 'hope' of chasing Liverpool in Premier League title race, says Gary Neville, as Jamie Redknapp predicts 'twists and turns'

Gary Neville thinks Arsenal would have gained "hope" in the Premier League title race despite Liverpool's win over Wolves, while Jamie Redknapp believes there are still plenty of twists and turns to come before the title's destination is decided.

Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead against Wolves on Super Sunday but Matheus Cunha pulled one goal back to set up a nervy finale at Anfield.

Arne Slot's side held on for a victory that restored their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over Arsenal, but Neville believes the Gunners, who beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday, will have taken plenty of positives from the manner of Liverpool's win.

"I think it was a good day for Liverpool," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I even think it was half a good day for Arsenal with Liverpool, who just got over the line against a Wolves team who I thought were fantastic, having Aston Villa away and Man City away coming up.

"Sometimes you get a game like that when you are going for a title at home when people think you are going to turn up and win easy. You are 2-0 up and you think you are going to go on and score three or four, but it turns out to be a difficult afternoon.

"We've all had these types of games and that is why it is a good result for Liverpool.

"But also, that is why Arsenal will look at it and think it was a tight game and a slender victory, which will give them some hope."

'Crucial week coming up for Liverpool'

Neville went on to say the next week could be crucial in the title race with Liverpool facing tough away fixtures at Aston Villa on Wednesday and Man City on Super Sunday before a run of fixture for Arsenal that include games against Nottingham Forest, Man Utd and Chelsea.

He added: "This next week is big. The two games Liverpool have coming up against Aston Villa and Man City are massive.

"Villa aren't in the best of form but Villa Park is a ground where you can get caught out. Man City is another place where you can absolutely get caught out. They have the players that can 100 per cent score two or three goals against you.

"Come through Villa and City unscathed and then the pressure turns to Arsenal because they have games against Nottingham Forest, Man Utd and Chelsea. There's a good chance they could drop points in that run.

"If Liverpool can get four points out of the next two games, they will be in a really good position."

Redknapp: Long way to go for Liverpool

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp is predicting an "edgy" battle between the top two right until the end of the season.

"It wasn't calm [Liverpool's win over Wolves]," Redknapp said. "I would put it down to the previous two results. The Everton goal where they scored late and the Plymouth result that knocked them off their rhythm.

"Even at 2-0. I felt it at half-time, it was still a tricky 45 minutes ahead. They managed to hold on.

"Liverpool just needed to get three points. It was a huge win for them, it keeps Arsenal at arm's reach. But there's a long, long way to go. Plenty of twists and turns to come.

"The title run-in is going to be edgy," he added. "You can see that from Liverpool's performance against Wolves. They were nervy.

"They needed a win against Wolves, no matter how they did it. This is the sort of pressure you are going to come under.

"It is going to be a case of who can handle the nerves because there are going to be so many twists and turns."