Gary Neville: Arsenal last-gasp win at Newcastle to close on Liverpool will 'give them huge confidence', says Sky Sports pundit

Arsenal's last-gasp win at Newcastle to close on Premier League leaders Liverpool will "give them huge confidence" they can win the title race, says Sky Sports' Gary Neville.

Gabriel headed in a stoppage-time winner at St James' Park on Sunday to complete a stunning turnaround victory after Mikel Merino had cancelled out Nick Woltemade's opener.

Arsenal were adamant they had been denied a penalty in the first half but showed resilience to battle back and capitalise on Liverpool's defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's side now trail the defending champions by just two points.

"So big for Arsenal, so big for Arteta," said Neville on co-commentary.

Neville had been critical of Arsenal's approach in their 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City last weekend but praised the Gunners for going for glory in the North East.

"A week ago the glass was half empty, now it's more than half full," he said. "Liverpool lose, Arsenal win in stunning fashion.

"They deserve it, they were the better football team. [Arteta] made really good subs, he started with a strong team. That will give them huge confidence.

"You shouldn't have swing weekends this early. But the Liverpool players sitting at home watching this will perhaps sink slightly."

There were ecstatic celebrations among the Arsenal players when Gabriel scored and in the away section, as the team which have finished second three years in a row grabbed a statement victory.

"It's mayhem on the pitch and it's mayhem up there [in the away section]," said Neville in the moments after Gabriel's goal.

"It feels huge. We're in September. It shouldn't do. But we're talking about a team that haven't shown intent. And they've gone and done it here at St James' Park.

"Arteta - a week ago, the handbrake was on. And now the kitchen sink has been thrown at a game and it has come off for him!"

'Arsenal have put out a calling card'

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, he added: "That felt big. When the first goal went in, you could sort of smell something. And there's big questions being asked of Arsenal in the last week, but rightly so. And he's changed today. He'll play it down, will Mikel Arteta, we'll hear him say they've done nothing differently, but his team selection at the start of the game is more positive.

"His substitutions were everything he could have thrown at the game. If you're going to come off a football pitch, make sure you've used all your weapons, make sure you've used everything in your armoury, and you've done that.

"The reason you get the winner at the end is because of the intent. If they think they can win the league, they believe they should win every single match.

"They let your substitutions tell us that, let your team selection tell us that. And I'm quite animated here tonight because a week ago I was equally animated in a different way because I felt as though he was leaving his team short. Getting a point whereby even the players in the dressing room might have been thinking, we've not played Eze, not played Martinelli. His own players need to be let free.

"He's got a brilliant squad. I think he's got the best squad in the league and maybe are the best team in the league. I'll say that quietly because Liverpool are excellent too.

"But only two teams can win this league: Liverpool or Arsenal.

"When I first goal in, I said, 'big', and I thought the second one was coming - I genuinely did. I thought I could feel that sort of something happening in the ground. Those Arsenal players did too and it did happen. And I think it's a big moment. Look, it's September, it's ridiculous... it doesn't start until March. But what you've got to do along the way is send out some calling cards.

"You've got to send out some clear messages that we're here and we're proper and that's what I think Arsenal have done today."