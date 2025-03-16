Carabao Cup final: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe the real deal, says Jamie Carragher after Magpies end 70 years of hurt

Jamie Carragher called Eddie Howe "the real deal" after he led Newcastle to their first major domestic trophy for 70 years.

A towering header from boyhood Newcastle fan Dan Burn just before the break and a sublime finish from talisman Alexander Isak in the Carabao Cup final put Toon on course for a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley that generations had longed for.

It was also a first major trophy for Howe, who became the first homegrown manager to win one of English football's major trophies in almost 17 years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle

Sky Sports' Carragher thinks Howe should have been the man to replace Gareth Southgate but England's loss is certainly Newcastle's gain.

Carragher said: "He's done a brilliant job. I think he is the real deal.

"It's not ideal that the England squad does not have an English manager. When the job became available, I said Eddie Howe was the best option. If the FA appointed him, he probably wouldn't be doing this today!

"Under Howe, Newcastle have been a physical team but they saved the best until now.

"It wasn't a great football game but a lot of that was probably a ploy from Newcastle. There is a lack of pace with the Liverpool front three.

"It's not their day, it's all about Newcastle. Set-piece wise, duels in the middle of the park and pace. Liverpool couldn't cope."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Howe: I'm emotional, which is unlike me!

Howe became the first Newcastle manager to win a major trophy since Joe Harvey in 1969 when they lifted the Fairs Cup, and the first to win a domestic trophy since Doug Livingstone in 1955 when they won the FA Cup.

After helping steer the club away from relegation in his first season, Howe has since guided the club to Champions League qualification and two major cup finals.

"We wanted to do the football club proud today," said Howe. "We are trying to break new ground and hopefully this is a turning point for us.

"Emotional, very emotional. It is very unlike me. We knew what was at stake and just wanted to do everyone proud.

"We were desperate to try and win the trophy after so many years of hurt.

"It had a different feel. We have won the game and everything will be reviewed positively, but we prepared well and I was very confident the players would perform."

Burn: Am I dreaming?

Image: Dan Burn celebrates after heading Newcastle in front

Local lad Burn got the ball rolling for Newcastle.

The defender darted into the box from out wide, met an outswinging corner and planted a brilliant header home from 15 yards out. It was the stuff of dreams for the boyhood Magpies fan, who has also been celebrating being called up by England this week for the upcoming internationals.

He said: "I've had worse weeks! I don't want to go to sleep because I feel like I am dreaming.

"I knew Alexis [Mac Allister] wasn't looking so I could get a jump on him. As soon as I headed it, I knew it was in. I don't get many so at least I saved it for a big occasion.

"I feel strange the minute. It is hard to put into words."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher said Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup was one of the worst performances in a final that he can remember from his club and feels their recent losses highlight where they need to improve in the squad

Guimaraes: One of the best days of my life

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes speaking to Sky Sports:

"I wanted to put my name In the club's history. We can now say we are the champions again!

"It is one of the best days of my life. I don't have any words. They [the fans] deserve it.

"People have grown up and not seen Newcastle as champions, I am so happy. This is one of the best days. We deserve this; it is unbelievable.

"This is my second home. Relegation, Champions League and now champions.

"We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to [Alan] Shearer. He texted me before the game. I'm so emotional."