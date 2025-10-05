Erling Haaland: Man City striker is English football's 'greatest goalscorer' ever, says Jamie Carragher
Erling Haaland scored for the ninth game in a row to fire Man City to a 1-0 win at Brentford on Sunday; Norway striker has 18 goals in 11 appearances this season; Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher says "we've never seen before" the goalscoring ability of Haaland
Erling Haaland is the "greatest goalscorer to ever play in English football", says Jamie Carragher.
The Man City star scored for a ninth game in a row to help his side to victory at Brentford on Sunday. It was his 18th goal of the season for club and country and another example of his powerful play and clinical finishing.
Speaking on Super Sunday: Extra Time, Sky Sports pundit Carragher said: "I think we're watching the greatest goalscorer to ever play in English football.
"I honestly can't remember Jimmy Greaves, Dixie Dean and all those players from years ago. But I think of Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Ian Rush for my club Liverpool.
"There's a difference for me between a great centre-forward or striker and a goalscorer. I think what we're witnessing now is something we've never seen before in our game and don't forget, this is a club where the goalscorer beforehand was Sergio Aguero, one of the greatest we'll ever see.
"This is on a completely different level to Aguero. He's the best."
In the aftermath of his latest heroics, Haaland was asked if he is now in the form of his life. "I've never felt better," said the striker. It's a frightening thought for his opponents.
Haaland has made a habit of posting staggering statistics throughout his career and perhaps his three hat-tricks in consecutive home league games at the start of his Man City career is the most impressive purple patch.
But the fact Haaland is now on a scoring run longer than he's ever had before is an indication his game has indeed gone to another level.
His bulldozing of Sepp van den Berg at Brentford on Sunday allowed him to hit the net for a ninth game in a row for club and country. He's scored 18 for City and Norway in his 11 appearances this season, with only Tottenham managing to shut him out.
Haaland pointed to a combination of physical and mental preparation for his rampant output, noting how he is now able to switch off away from the pitch thanks to the distraction of his son. He also seems free of the knee and ankle problems which took him out of action last season.
But there is also a fierce desire in his displays. Haaland labelled City's drop off last season as "horrific". He was equally venomous when assessing Wednesday's draw at Monaco in the Champions League, when his two expert finishes ultimately only earned a draw.
The ingredients are all there: fitness, form, motivation - and he is also playing in a City team which is starting to refind its former flow. "I have the feeling it gets better and better game-by-game," said Guardiola about his side on Sunday.
As well as the goals, Haaland's all-round game is also impressing. He did plenty of set-piece defending at Brentford, while Guardiola highlighted that "he's more involved, more than just the finishing, he works a lot, pressing and so on."
But scoring is Haaland's special subject. He already has nine more goals than any other Premier League player across all competitions this season. He's outscored 12 Premier League clubs.
"I said a month ago it's Haaland's best moment," said Guardiola.
The question now is can the "best" goalscorer in his "best" moment score the goals to take Man City back to the top of the Premier League?