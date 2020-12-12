Paolo Rossi's home burgled during his funeral in Vicenza

Paolo Rossi - who recently died aged 64 - scored six goals as Italy won the 1982 World Cup in Spain, as well as two Serie A titles, a European Cup and a Coppa Italia during a successful club career with Juventus and AC Milan

The home of Italian World Cup-winning forward Paolo Rossi was burgled during his funeral on Saturday, Italy's ANSA news agency has reported.

Rossi, who helped Italy win the 1982 World Cup with six goals in the tournament, died aged 64 on Thursday and his funeral took place in Vicenza on Saturday morning.

ANSA said that, when his wife Federica Cappelletti returned to their house in the Tuscan village of Bucine, she found it had been burgled and discovered that valuables had been stolen, including a watch.

Rossi won two Serie A titles, a European Cup and a Coppa Italia during his playing career but remains best known for his six goals at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Image: Members of Italy's 1982 national team help carry Paolo Rossi's coffin

He scored a hat-trick in Italy's 3-2 win over Brazil in the second group stage, a match considered one of the greatest in World Cup history.

Italy topped a group containing the Brazilians as well as Diego Maradona's Argentina and progressed to the semi-finals, where Rossi scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Poland at the Nou Camp.

The former Juventus and AC Milan striker also opened the scoring in the final as Italy beat West Germany 3-1 to claim their third World Cup but their first since 1938.

He was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1982, becoming only the third Italian to win the award at the time.